Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do The Aura Nail Trend

The easiest nail design of all time is the aura/blush nail trend. It’s as simple as dabbing some eyeshadow on your nail and sealing it with a top coat. The diva in me needed a bit more razzle-dazzle, so I added some nail stickers to add to the drama!

After one of my nails threatened to pop off, I decided to film myself fixing it. I removed the old nail by filing off the polish and soaking it in acetone. Now that it’s back to the natural nail, I pushed back any overgrown cuticle and prepped the nail for the new tip.

I used a medium almond full-cover tip that I purchased from amazon. After two coats of polish, it’s time for designs. I used a sheet of silver stars that I got from a Shein haul a while back. When those were placed, I grabbed my Morphe Sweetest Tea palette and an eyeliner brush to create the aura effect.

To see how I got this look watch the full video here.