Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do Your Own At-Home French Chrome Manicure

It’s a great time to tap into new nail designs as we transition into the fall season. Burnt oranges, olive greens, royal blues, and wine reds are just some of the hues you’ll see this autumn. If you’re hyper-in-tuned with nail trends, then you’ll know that chromes and metallics are having a moment, and I love it!

I was inspired by Kylie Jenner’s chrome-tipped french nail art. As a DIY queen, I turned to my stash of pigments, found MAC’s “platinum,” and got to work! This design is actually really simple to execute using gel polish. Draw a french tip with black gel polish, then cure for 60 seconds. Grab your chrome powder and buff it on top of the black polish. Be sure to clean up any wayward powder with acetone. Add a top coat, cure for 60 seconds, and you’re done! With this quick and easy look, you will upgrade your French manicure while preparing for the fall.