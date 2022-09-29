HomeNails

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do Your Own At-Home French Chrome Manicure

This nail tutorial will upgrade your next manicure session.

It’s a great time to tap into new nail designs as we transition into the fall season. Burnt oranges, olive greens, royal blues, and wine reds are just some of the hues you’ll see this autumn. If you’re hyper-in-tuned with nail trends, then you’ll know that chromes and metallics are having a moment, and I love it!

Anika Kai chrome nail tutorial

Source: Courtesy of Anika Kai / Courtesy of Anika Kai

I was inspired by Kylie Jenner’s chrome-tipped french nail art. As a DIY queen, I turned to my stash of pigments, found MAC’s “platinum,” and got to work! This design is actually really simple to execute using gel polish. Draw a french tip with black gel polish, then cure for 60 seconds. Grab your chrome powder and buff it on top of the black polish. Be sure to clean up any wayward powder with acetone. Add a top coat, cure for 60 seconds, and you’re done! With this quick and easy look, you will upgrade your French manicure while preparing for the fall.

For more tutorials on how to slay your nails and makeup, visit my YouTube channel!

Anika Kai chrome nail tutorial
