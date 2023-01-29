Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Zaya Wade is killing it when it comes to fashion lately and has just broken the internet once again with her latest Instagram photos while posing ahead of her winter formal.

The teenage beauty took to the social platform earlier today to share a few new photos of herself looking as gorgeous as ever as she served face and full confidence in a white Rodarte dress ahead of her winter formal. For her look, the starlet donned the all white look to perfection which featured dramatic sleeves and sparkling detailing. She paired the look with nude sandals and dainty jewelry around her neck and even added a white flower to the dress to give it even more elegance.

The gorgeous teen wore minimal make up, only rocking eye shadow, blush and a bit of lip gloss. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a shoulder length curled style that was parted down the middle and framed the sides of her face.

Zaya took to the platform to share the fashionable look with her followers. While uploading a series of photos in a carousel, the beauty captioned the look, “winter formal.”

We’re loving Zaya’s style lately! Beauties, what do you think about this beauty’s winter formal slay?

