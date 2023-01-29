Subscribe
Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal

Zaya Wade posed on Instagram in an all white gown alongside her proud parents ahead of her winter formal.

Miu Miu : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Zaya Wade is killing it when it comes to fashion lately and has just broken the internet once again with her latest Instagram photos while posing ahead of her winter formal.

The teenage beauty took to the social platform earlier today to share a few new photos of herself looking as gorgeous as ever as she served face and full confidence in a white Rodarte dress ahead of her winter formal. For her look, the starlet donned the all white look to perfection which featured dramatic sleeves and sparkling detailing. She paired the look with nude sandals and dainty jewelry around her neck and even added a white flower to the dress to give it even more elegance.

The gorgeous teen wore minimal make up, only rocking eye shadow, blush and a bit of lip gloss. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a shoulder length curled style that was parted down the middle and framed the sides of her face.

Zaya took to the platform to share the fashionable look with her followers. While uploading a series of photos in a carousel, the beauty captioned the look, “winter formal.”

We’re loving Zaya’s style lately! Beauties, what do you think about this beauty’s winter formal slay?

Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia

Zaya Wade Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna Bryant In Yellow Lakers Jersey Dress

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Are Having Fun In The Sun During Isolation

