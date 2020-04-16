Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Are Having Fun In The Sun During Isolation

Zaya Wade is free and fabulous. The preteen, who continues to make headlines for her decision to go by feminine pronouns, is twirling around living in her light with her step mother Gabrielle Union in this fun in the sun clip.

Zaya is living her best and most unbothered life as she twirls beside the beloved actress in a camouflage t-shirt and checker print sarong cover-up. Sis has a future in runway because that walk is serious!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been the most supportive of Zaya embracing herself and living her life the way she feels best.

Zaya made her first red carpet appearance alongside her parents at the Truth awards earlier this year. Her father couldn’t be prouder and celebrated the milestone with a post on Instagram

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself,” he captioned a stylish photo of Zaya. “Her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Dwyane Wade revealed Zaya has known about her gender identity since she was three. “Zaya has known it for nine years,” Wade told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

“My daughter was my first interaction when it comes to having to deal with this conversation,” he added. “Hopefully I’m dealing with it the right way. … Inside our home we see the smile on my daughter’s face, we see the confidence that she’s able to walk around and be herself and that’s when you know you’re doing right.”

We think the Wade family is doing a great job raising Zaya and allowing her to discover herself under the immense pressure of second-hand fame.

