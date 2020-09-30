TRIED IT: Crabtree & Evelyn’s Rice Exfoliating Cleanser Was The Perfect Product To End Self-Care Awareness Month With

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

Yoga is is the perfect relaxing exercise if you want to satisfy your fitness craving without the heavy lifting. And seeing how I recently got my eyebrows microbladed, I’m staying away from anything that would make sweat too much.

Lucky for me, I signed up for a virtual yoga class with Crabtree & Evelyn and am here to tell you about the sunrise yoga experience that was live from Bali. Self-care Saturday turned into the perfect Tuesday night as I aligned my spine and my chakras.

I couldn’t indulge in the Volcanic Ash Facial Mask for obvious reasons so I skipped that part and went right to laying out my yoga mat on the living room floor to start the process. With my wireless Beats providing my yoga soundtrack. I logged into the virtual experience. After an hour of virtual serenity with downward dog and learning more about the importance of the Bali Collection, I hopped in the shower and couldn’t be more excited to use the Crabtree & Evelyn Rice Exfoliating Cleanser.

The cleanser came out like a powder with a texture similar to baby powder, except it wasn’t. It was a little lighter with an off-white color and absolutely no scent. I doused some into my hands under the cold water and ran the newly formed exfoliator onto my shoulders and down to my feet. It was as though I was washing my body with small grounded up grains of rice without it feeling too harsh on my body or leaving any red marks.

Once I got out of the shower, I massaged my sore spots with the Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Self-Massage Oil to give myself a beautiful afterglow that I deserved after stretching muscles that haven’t been stretched since the summer. I sensed faint hints of jasmine that reminded me of tea that I like to drink in the morning and gave me an instant sense of serenity. The oil wasn’t heavy like baby oil, and it wasn’t too light to where it felt like absolutely nothing. It was just right!

Excuse me as I light my Nag Champa Incense and drink out of my ceramic mug. Namaste!

For anyone who is looking to get your self-care on, the Bali Collection from Crabtree & Evelyn is available online October 1st. 5% of all Bali Collection sales will be donated to The WAS Foundation, which aims to empower local communities through environmental, social and educational means.

