Megan Thee Stallion Used These Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert For Her 2020 BET Award Performance

Just because this year’s BET Awards are virtual, doesn’t mean we won’t get a much-needed dose of red carpet fashion and style…without the red carpet. Hot girl Megan Thee Stallion dominated this year’s BET Award nominations and hit the stage to perform which means all eyes were on her hair and chosen fashions.

We caught up with Kellon Deryck, the celebrity stylist behind Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 BET Awards look and here’s what he had to say about collaborating with Dove and the H-Town Hottie this award season.

HelloBeautiful: What is the inspiration behind Megan Thee Stallion’s BET look?

Kellon Deryck: The edgy-ness of the performance was calling for a more textured, sleek look. To achieve this, I used a mixture of straight and crimped pieces of hair. We also added a few random braids to complete the look.

HelloBeautiful: What’s your favorite thing about working with Meg?

Kellon Deryck: My favorite thing about working with Meg is her trusting my creativity with different hairstyles and looks! She does her own makeup, so her and I collab as a glam squad!

HelloBeautiful: How did you achieve Meg’s desert-friendly hair?

HelloBeaufiful: What’s you favorite thing about award season?

Kellon Deryck: I always look forward to seeing the stars on the red carpet, and of course the performances. This year will be interesting considering there is no red carpet. Hopefully the artists use this time to get creative with their performances!

HelloBeautiful: COVID-19 drastically altered our world, how have you been able to adapt?

Kellon Deryck: COVID-19 has definitely drastically altered the world. During quarantine I took the “off time” to build on my social media platform, and even focus on creating music of my own!

