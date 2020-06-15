Megan Thee Stallion’s Rainbow Wig Was The Perfect LA Black Pride Accessory

Megan Thee Stallion left home for a good cause on Sunday: a protest in Los Angeles for Black LGBTQ lives. The event took place in West Hollywood, where thousands took to the streets on the day the cancelled-LA Pride parade was supposed to take place.

“Happy Pride Hotties,” she “Savage” rapper wrote on Instagram, showing off her signature twerking skills and the perfect Pride Month accessory—a fierce rainbow-colored lace front wig. In addition, she rocked a matching old-school teal Champion sports bra and matching leggings.

According to Billboard, “the rapper posted a series of pics from the event, including one showing off her multi-colored hair and snaps with Miss Shalae—a trans woman who got a shout-out in Beyoncé’s Homecoming film —celebrity stylist EJ King, and her hairstylist Kellon Deryck.”

In a separate post on Deryck’s IG page, he spilled some tea about the wig he created for the stunning 25-year-old: “[Megan] let me have fun with the color today 😍 #lablackpride This was my first time doing this combination.”

Deryck also broke down what colors he used to achieve this masterpiece on his Guy Tang bundles: “Purple Raven, Mint of Steel, Cosmic Coral +Phoenix Fire and Sheer Power+lightning bolt,” he shared.

The event, which took place from Hollywood to West Hollywood, had thousands attending to march for Black trans lives, which was incredibly important and timely given that two Black trans women—Riah Milton and Dominique Fells— were murdered last week, the same week that President Trump revoked discrimination protections for the trans community, Time noted.

The Hot Girl herself has continued to show that she is a true and genuine ally. With rap lyrics boasting her bisexual attraction to women and men, she is also a judge on HBO Max’s new ballroom competition series, Legendary, and she’s been using her social media platform to raise awareness around trans issues.

Last week, she shared a picture of Iyanna Dior, a Black trans woman beaten in Minneapolis, encouraging her 11.7 million followers to cash app the young woman who was a victim of a hate crime.

“The video of lyanna Dior really broke my heart! 💔 Please help her out any way you can if you know her real cash app put it in the comments #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter.”

We stan an LGBTQ ally queen! We see you Meg!

