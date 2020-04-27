Megan Thee Stallion’s Curly Fro Is What Natural Hair Dreams Are Made Of

This is precisely why woman and entertainers like Megan Thee Stallion wear wigs. Obviously for personal style and preference but more importantly, it’s a protective style that allows you to care for your natural hair underneath. Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair is on point and her curls are poppin’.

The Suga rapper took to Instagram to show off her long, thick curly fro and the Internet is collectively swooning. “I feel naked without my wig,” she captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Issa gave us a glimpse at her full head of hair. There was this time she twerked in a bun in her backyard.

Or this time she and her glam squad made an elaborate breakfast.

Whatever Megan is using in her hair, we’ll take the whole collection! Megan recently spoke to People about how she strives to make her late mother proud by continuing her college education despite fame.

Like many celeb women, Megan is embracing her natural hair and face. See more celeb women rocking their natural hair, here.

