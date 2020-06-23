Add Some Fun To Your Face Routine With This Hydrating Flower Power Sheet Mask

I don’t know about you, but skincare has been pretty low on my priority list as of late. Still, I know self-care is important during times of high stress, so instead of lengthy, elaborate treatments, I’ve been opting for quick, mess-free options to keep my skin on point and one of my faves is this Flower Power Hydrating Sheet Mask from Nails.Inc.

I’ll go ahead and state the obvious — the design of the mask is what drew me to it in the first place. While most sheet masks are plain and white in color, this mask is colorful, cute, and fun. And Lawd knows we could all use a little more fun in our lives right about now. The second draw was the fact that it’s a sheet mask, which means no scooping and spreading of creams or gels like with traditional masks. The sheet is the product and its packed with really great ingredients.

Botanical Flower Extracts (hence the name “Flower Power”) and Vitamin E provide intense hydration –along with Hyaluronic Acid — as well as antioxidant protection. Collagen helps skin look more plump and supple while Cucumber Extract is responsible for the soothing, cooling effect you feel as soon as you apply the mask. And like I hinted to earlier, application is beyond simple. You simply tear open the silver packet, remove the mask, and place it on clean, dry skin. Despite how highly saturated the sheet is, it stays in place on your face without sliding so you can multi-task while the ingredients do their thing.

Fifteen minutes is all it takes to reap the hydrating benefits of the mask. As good as it feels on, my favorite part of using the sheet mask is when I take it off and massage the excess liquid into my skin. You get the shine of an expensive face oil, but the ingredients are so lightweight it feels like you’re patting water into your skin. This is why I love sheet masks for the summer because they keep skin hydrated without being heavy which is clutch when it’s hot outside. Speaking of expensive, this mask hardly falls into that category at $5.

Any makeup artist will tell you skincare is the foundation of a good beauty beat, which is why my glow was on point in the pic above (if I do say so myself.) Sure, the highlighter helped, but it was hydrated skin that truly set the tone.

