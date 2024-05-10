Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Reveals The Designers Who Rejected Him And Zendaya On ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ Podcast

"If you say no, it will be a no forever."

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

After creating not one but three memorable fashion moments with actress Zendaya at this year’s Met Gala, Law Roach is still booked and busy. The image architect stopped by The Cutting Room Floor podcast in New York City to discuss his styling career with Zendaya and to reveal the fashion houses that refused to dress the Challengers star in the infant stages of her career.

It’s no secret that Roach has had challenges with the politics of the fashion industry over the years. In March 2023, the Chicago native took to his Instagram to announce his retirement, writing, “My cup is empty. The politics, the lies, and the false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

Law Roach Names the Designers Who Wouldn’t Dress Zendaya

Related Stories

Fast-forward to today, and it seems the style guru did downsize his fashion responsibilities, keeping on a few select clients and making Zendaya his priority. During the podcast interview, Roach recalled how difficult it was to initially get top designers to dress Zendaya. And he still has the receipts to prove it.

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Channel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior. They would all say no, try again next year. She’s too green,” he divulged. The fashion maven went on to explain that to this day Zendaya still hasn’t worn any of those designers on the red carpet because of their rejection. “So, when I said, ‘if you say no it will be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time,” Roach quipped.

In another clip, Omondi (the host) asked Roach what inspired his decision to always dress Zendaya in the Christian Louboutin So Kate pump. He responded by saying that the shoe is both “versatile” and “painful.” The celebrity also revealed that Zendaya first wore the shoe at age 14, and because they were uncomfortable – she wanted no parts of them. “She was like ‘I have to take these shoes off,’ I was like, ‘You will not take these shoes off,” he said. Now, Zendaya wears them confidently and with ease. “She’s only going to wear So Kate. She’s going to wear a 120 pump, and that’s it,” Roach declared.

Click here to listen to the entire interview.

DON’T MISS…

My Love For Law Roach Runs Deeper Than Fashion

Law Roach’s Most Memorable Met Gala Moments

A Recently Retired Law Roach Styles Megan Thee Stallion In Vintage Paco Rabanne

RELATED TAGS

Law Roach Newsletter Zendaya

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Talk To Your Mom Podcast - Keyaira Kelly Tarawoner Kelly
Family & Parenting

Keyaira Kelly Encourages Mothers And Daughters To Strengthen Their Relationship Through Communication

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Reveals The Designers Who Rejected Him And Zendaya On ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ Podcast

Aunties Deserve Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life
Lifestyle

Show Your Aunties Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life

Ode To Us Wellness Is Helping Women Of Color Seek Clarity On Motherhood
Lifestyle

Ode To Us Wellness Helps Women Of Color Decide If Motherhood Is For Them And Here’s How

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

Male teacher explaining chemical in test tube to trans student
Hair

Viral Video Of Male Teacher Getting His Braids Taken Out By His Female Students Sparks Debate

Black Hairdresser Preparing Client's Hair Before Cutting And Styling
Hair

Atlanta Hairstylist Natiajah Gift’s Client A Free Hairstyle For Mother’s Day

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
Beauty

5 Times Keke Palmer Nailed 90s Glam

Trending
Pepsi And Mary J. Blige Announce $100,000 Fund To Support Women In Her New York Hometown
Entertainment

Mary J Blige Brings Her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival To New York City

15th Annual AAFCA Awards
Entertainment

Niecy Nash’s Newest Role Is Video Vixen

81st Golden Globe Awards - Viewing Party
Celebrity

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Does Viral Drea Kelly Dance In New Clip

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close