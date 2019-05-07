Cell Phone Video Of Sandra Bland’s Arrest Surfaces, Cop Told Her ‘I Will Light You Up’

Nearly four years after Sandra Bland was found dead in her jail cell, new cell phone video of her arrest has surfaced.

According to Yahoo News, this is the first time we see what happened from “her perspective as a white state trooper draws his stun gun and points it at close range while ordering her out of her car.”

In the 39-second clip, which was revealed by the non profit Investigative Network, starts off with Trooper Brian Encinia pulling open Bland’s door as she began to record the incident with her cell phone.

He yells at her, “Get out of the car! I will light you up. Get out!”

Later with his stun gun still aimed at her, Bland gets out of the car with her phone still aimed on him. He tells her to get off the phone.

“I’m not on the phone. I have a right to record. This is my property,” the 28-year-old replies.

Seconds later, the video stops as she puts her phone down.

Sandra Bland, who died in a Waller County jail cell 4 years ago, was actually filming the Texas trooper with her cell phone when he arrested her, a fact that has never previously been made public. Now, a TV network has obtained the footage. https://t.co/YgAaT2D8SM — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 7, 2019

As the New York Times pointed out, while authorities released dash cam video of Bland’s arrest three days after her death, Cannon Lambert, the Bland family attorney, said this is the first time they have seen this tape.

“What the video shows is that Encinia had no reason to be in fear of his safety,” Mr. Lambert recently told the Times.

“The video shows that he wasn’t in fear of his safety. You could see that it was a cellphone, he was looking right at it.”

The family is now calling for a new investigation into Bland’s death and arrest, especially if the prosecution knew about this video. Remember, Encino claimed that he feared for his life and wanted Bland to get out of the car because he wanted to conduct a safer search.

“So if the video showed that he had no basis of being in fear of his safety, and he lied about that, then you would think they would be using that video,” Lambert said, calling prosecutors’ decision not pursue the case “extremely troubling.”

Encina, who plead not guilty to lying, was later fired and indicted for perjury by a grand jury, but that charge was thrown out after he promised to never work in law enforcement again. He faced no other criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Katherine Cesinger, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety, said “the existence of the cellphone video was known to all parties.”

As we previously reported, Bland was found dead hanging in her Waller County jail cell after being arrested for failure to signal a turn. The coroner ruled her death a suicide.

The Bland family was awarded nearly $2 million in settlements after suing the state of Texas and the Waller County Jail.

