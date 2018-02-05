Home > Most Recent

Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use Art To Honor Police Deaths Of Unarmed Black People

Art helps express the pain and anger of losing Black lives to the police.

Nigel Roberts, NewsOne
A new museum exhibit honoring Sandra Bland has gone on display in Texas just in time for Black History Month. The Houston Museum of African-American Culture’s exhibit, which opened Saturday, celebrates the life of the woman who was found dead in a Texas jail cell three days after a controversial police traffic stop in 2015.

RELATED: Sandra Bland’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit For $1.9 Million

The exhibit, which tells Bland’s story partly through photographs, is like a walk through time for Geneva Reed-Veal, Bland’s mother, according to KTRK-TV. “You come out of this room and have a mix of happiness and sadness at the same time,” she said. “People seeing this exhibit should say to themselves hold on, I’m going to think a little differently about the way I do things — with my interactions with everyone but more so police officers.”

A central piece of the exhibit is a makeshift car to watch the video of the traffic stop that escalated to an arrest. “We hope this exhibition will bring our multicultural audience to a better understanding of the fear African Americans have toward encounters with the police,” John Guess, the museum’s CEO who also curated the exhibit, told Houston Style Magazine.

Art is an effective medium to express the pain, anger and resolve to end police violence against innocent Black lives. Here are some other examples of how art has been used for those purposes.

Trayvon Martin

This is from Rudy Shepherd’s We Are All Trayvon Martin collection.

Tamir Rice

The gazebo in a Cleveland playground where a cop shot 12-year-old Tamir within seconds was dismantled and reassemble for display at the Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago.

 

Alton Sterling

Artists painted murals to honor Sterling, who was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge.

Philando Castile

A painting of Castile by Henry Taylor was on exhibit at the Whitney Museum for an extended period. It captured the moment when a Minnesota officer shot Castile during a traffic stop.

DON’T MISS:

 

Officer Who Arrested Sandra Bland Cleared Of The Only Criminal Charge He Faced

Sandra Bland’s Mother Is Advocating For Police Reform In Texas

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

