HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Ever Get Micro-Freckles?

Microblading one’s eyebrows have become the perfect solution to not having to fill in your brows every day. Uneven brows? Microblading to the rescue! So what happens when you are a Black or Brown girl that wasn’t blessed with freckles but want to change your look? Yes, you guessed it, you can microblade freckles too!

Bi-racial beauty, Meghan Markle is known for her freckles and apparently has led to beauties of all races to consider this semi-permanent trend. While, to our knoweldge, the Duchess’ freckles are 100% real…there are women paying to get them tattooed on their face.

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

This treatment costs on average about $200 and results can last up to three years and even longer on your nose with no touch up (because the lack of fat in the area). They can take up to four months to completely heal. When you first get them done, they might look like they resemble blackheads (like the video above). However, they will lighten and fade.

The internet was in a buzz about women tattooing freckles on their faces. Many judging the practice, while some Black women admitted to getting theirs done and it turning out fine.

Personally, I would never do this; however, what I have done before is fantasy freckles. Their a fun (and colorful!) way to get a freckled look…without the permanancy.

Aspiring YouTuber, Makayla, showed us how she did fake freckles for a realistic (and much less permanent) look. So even if you aren’t into the permanency, you can still get this trend.

Beauties, we have to know. While some of our favorite Black women, including Sade and Nia Long both have natural freckles…would you be willing to get your face tattooed to get the look? Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Ever Get Micro-Freckles?

