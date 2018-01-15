MODELMONDAY: Alanna Arrington Is Loved By Fashion’s Biggest Names For All The Right Reasons

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

Walking the Victoria’s Secret runway with the Angels at age 18 isn’t a bad start for a modeling career. Neither is catching the eye of fashion big names like Stella McCartney and Prabal Gurung. Alanna Arrington is just getting started in making her unique mark in fashion and beauty.

Claim to Fame: Alanna attended an open call for models in her hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At age 15, she signed with Mother Models Management and left for New York to pursue her career.

Yeezy, Jeremy Scott and Diane Von Furstenburg are just a few others that have snatched up the teen beauty to display their threads. While her platform continues to grow, Alanna is enjoying her season of “firsts”. She opened up New York Fashion Week for Altuzarra, chopped off her lovely curls for the first time in years to create the sexy shaggy look she rocks now, and recently traveled to Europe for the first time to work for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Her athletic roots are definitely part of her style. Being a former basketball player, Alanna is often quick to prefer a relaxed, sporty look when she’s not on the runway.“I stay away from dresses as much as I can. When I was younger, my parents would get mad because I refused to wear them to church or parties. I’ve just never felt comfortable in a dress, and I’ll only wear one if it’s for work.”

This stunning beauty is definitely worth watching in 2018! We can’t wait!

