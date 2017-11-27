Home > SoBeautiful

#MODELMONDAY: Herieth Paul Puts Tanzania On The Map For All The Right Reasons

Musu Bangura

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

Herieth Paul carries all the coveted features of a runway beauty; her tall, slender figure, high cheekbones and flawless skin are just a few of her assets that grabs the attention of fashion’s biggest names. However, when you go past her stunning looks, the Tanzania beauty has a lot more to offer.

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Agencies:

Women Management

Elite Model Management

Claim to Fame: After moving to Canada at the age of 14 due to her mother’s job as a diplomat, Herieth was spotted and signed by a local agency in 2010. Not too long afterward, she signed with Women Management and started snagging the covers of Teen Vogue and Canadian Elle.

Instagram: @heriethpaul

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Source: Courtesy of WENN / WENN

Tom Ford, Armani, Diane von Furstenberg and most recently Victoria’s Secret, are just some of the high profile names that have been captivated by Herieith. She definitely leaves her mark on the runway, but behind the scenes she keeps her beauty shining in a different light. Being raised by a mother who was a diplomat has helped shaped Herieth’s view on life when it comes to helping others. During her upbringing in Tanzania, her family ran an orphanage for underprivileged children. She would often help her mother with the orphanage and continues to do so to this day. Herieth plans on building schools and helping children who are less fortunate better themselves to live a quality-filled life. “I want to make sure everyone gets the education they deserve,she told Teen Vogue back in 2016.

Herieth continues to make a difference on and off the runway. Let’s cheer her on with her current and future endeavors!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Leomie Anderson Makes No Apologies For Speaking Out

#MODELMONDAY: Imaan Hammam Embraces Her Shoe Fetish And Egyptian Curls With Style

#MODELMONDAY: Zuri Tibby Is Victoria Secret PINK’s First Black Spokesmodel

 

#ModelMondays , 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show , Herieth Paul , teen vogue , Tom Ford

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading #MODELMONDAY: Herieth Paul Puts Tanzania On The Map For All The Right Reasons

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Tichina Arnold
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae
'Young Fashion Designer' : LVMH Prize 2017 Edition At Louis Vuitton Foundation In Paris
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna Mixes Wu-Tang And Proenza Schouler For A Denim Look
9 photos12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry
Shea Moisture Coconut + Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Unilever’s SheaMoisture Acquisition Includes $50 Million Investment For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs
FASHION-FRANCE-HERMES-CELEBS
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - After Party - Arrivals
#MODELMONDAY: Herieth Paul Puts Tanzania On The Map For All The Right Reasons
AOL Build Presents 'Suits'
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
34 photosTraditional Stuffed Turkey Holiday Dinner with Vegetables and Pumpkin Pie
Gobble Gobble! How Celebs Spent Their Thanksgiving Holiday
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely Terrible’ But ‘You Can’t Change Your Parents’
Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery Against Her Husband
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Lock Her Up! Texas Woman Indicted For Mailing A Homemade Bomb To President Obama
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Posts Pics Of Tomatoes In Her Thanksgiving Collard Greens, Black Twitter Ethers Her
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown
Close up of hospital operating implements
Thanksgiving Miracle! Donor Found For Georgia 2-Year-Old Denied Kidney Transplant Because of Father’s Probation
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again