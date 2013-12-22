CLOSE
HomeWomen In The Workplace

Side Hustle: Studies Show Women Outearn Men On Part Time Jobs

Leave a comment

woman-money-happyAs reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and CBSNews.com, women are currently out earning men in part time work. Although men, in general, continue to earn more than women in the workplace, the BLS study found that overall women’s earning capacity is drawing closer to our male counterparts.

Must Read: Why This Hair Potion Is A Must-Buy 

According to the report, in 1979, women between the ages of 25 and 34 were earning 68 cents for every dollar a man earned. As of 2012, that 68 cents increased to women earning 90 cents to every dollar earned by a man. Furthermore, women working less than 35 hours per week on their “main job” earned 110 percent of what men did. Median weekly earnings for women working part-time were $236 last year, while for men it was $226.

How is this possible?

Well, for one, only 13 percent of men worked part time in 2012, whereas nearly 26 percent of women did. Additionally, most men who do work part time jobs are younger than the women who do. Last year, 43 percent of male part time workers were between the ages of 16 and 24, compared with 29 percent of female part time workers in that age group.

It should also be noted that women are more likely to work in occupations such as education and healthcare, where earnings are less than men who make up the majority of workers in high-tech occupations.

As the tolerance for unequal pay wanes, there is hope in sight that the wage gap between men and women will narrow as well. As evidenced by this study and in our everyday work lives, not only has the gap in pay between men and women inched closer, it is starting to surpass in certain areas.

GIRL POWER!

Rashida Maples, Esq. is Founder and Managing Partner of J. Maples & Associates (www.jmaplesandassociates.com). She has practiced Entertainment, Real Estate and Small Business Law for 9 years, handling both transactional and litigation matters. Her clients include R&B Artists Bilal and Olivia, NFL Superstar Ray Lewis, Fashion Powerhouse Harlem’s Fashion Row and Hirschfeld Properties, LLC.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Related Stories:

Climbing The Ladder: Top 5 Ways To Get A Promotion Before 2014

WHO RUN THE WORLD: Women Are Far Better At Multitasking Than Men

hustle , jobs , office , part time jobs , side hustle , Women In The Workplace , Work , working woman

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close