Side Hustle: Studies Show Women Outearn Men On Part Time Jobs

Rashida Maples, Esq. is Founder and Managing Partner of J. Maples & Associates(www.jmaplesandassociates.com). She has practiced Entertainment & Fashion, Real Estate and Small Business Law for 9 years, handling both transactional and litigation matters. Her clients include R&B Artists Bilal and Olivia, NFL Superstar Ray Lewis, Fashion Powerhouse Harlem’s Fashion Row, KinderJam, LLC and Hirschfeld Properties, LLC.

As reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and CBSNews.com, women are currently out earning men in part time work. Although men, in general, continue to earn more than women in the workplace, the BLS study found that overall women’s earning capacity is drawing closer to our male counterparts.

According to the report, in 1979, women between the ages of 25 and 34 were earning 68 cents for every dollar a man earned. As of 2012, that 68 cents increased to women earning 90 cents to every dollar earned by a man. Furthermore, women working less than 35 hours per week on their “main job” earned 110 percent of what men did. Median weekly earnings for women working part-time were $236 last year, while for men it was $226.

How is this possible?

Well, for one, only 13 percent of men worked part time in 2012, whereas nearly 26 percent of women did. Additionally, most men who do work part time jobs are younger than the women who do. Last year, 43 percent of male part time workers were between the ages of 16 and 24, compared with 29 percent of female part time workers in that age group.

It should also be noted that women are more likely to work in occupations such as education and healthcare, where earnings are less than men who make up the majority of workers in high-tech occupations.

As the tolerance for unequal pay wanes, there is hope in sight that the wage gap between men and women will narrow as well. As evidenced by this study and in our everyday work lives, not only has the gap in pay between men and women inched closer, it is starting to surpass in certain areas.

GIRL POWER!

