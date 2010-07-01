Prince Unveils New Album Cover

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Check out the official cover of Prince’s new album, ‘20Ten’. The free record will hit stores on July 22nd and on July 10th across Europe.

Take a look at the tracklisting of the “Funk/New Wave fusion” album below:

1. Compassion

2. Endlessly Beginning

3. Future Soul Song

4. Sticky Like Glue

5. Lavaux

6. Act Of God

7. Walk In Sand

8. Sea Of Everything

9. Everybody Loves Me

10. Untitled Bonus Track

Take a look at the BET Prince tribute performance at this year’s BET Awards:

Prince To Receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Prince Snubs Celebs At Time 100 Gala