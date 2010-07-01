Prince Unveils New Album Cover

Check out the official cover of Prince’s new album, ‘20Ten’. The free record will hit stores on July 22nd and on July 10th across Europe.
Take a look at the tracklisting of the “Funk/New Wave fusion” album below:
1. Compassion
2. Endlessly Beginning
3. Future Soul Song
4. Sticky Like Glue
5. Lavaux
6. Act Of God
7. Walk In Sand
8. Sea Of Everything
9. Everybody Loves Me
10. Untitled Bonus Track
Take a look at the BET Prince tribute performance at this year’s BET Awards:
Prince To Receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful