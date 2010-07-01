CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Prince Unveils New Album Cover

Leave a comment

Check out the official cover of Prince’s new album, ‘20Ten’. The free record will hit stores on July 22nd and on July 10th across Europe.

Take a look at the tracklisting of the “Funk/New Wave fusion” album below:

1. Compassion

2. Endlessly Beginning

3. Future Soul Song

4. Sticky Like Glue

5. Lavaux

6. Act Of God

7. Walk In Sand

8. Sea Of Everything

9. Everybody Loves Me

10. Untitled Bonus Track

SOURCE

Take a look at the BET Prince tribute performance at this year’s BET Awards:

Prince To Receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Prince Snubs Celebs At Time 100 Gala

CD , musictag , prince

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close