Following in the footsteps of Beyonce, who just days ago released an alternate video to the 7-year-old song “Me, Myself, and I,” Rihanna has decided to release the director’s cut version of her “Rockstar 101” video. Featuring quite a few new scenes, it has been said that the new vid will become available via Itunes on next week. See the original HERE!

