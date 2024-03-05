Take A Trip Around The Fashion Galaxy With Zendaya & Her ‘Dune: Part Two’ Press Tour Looks

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Zendaya stole the show during her recent “Dune: Part Two” press tour. Wearing a mix of new and legacy brands, the model-actress reminded fans how much of a fashion-forward icon she is.

Zendaya’s fashion parade – or press tour – took her to cities worldwide. She visited Seoul, London, Paris, and New York City, to name a few.

After being pushed back due to production, “Dune: Part Two’s” release was highly anticipated – almost as much as Zendaya’s fashion choices. The film was initially to premiere in October 2023 but just hit theatres last weekend.

Celebrating the movie’s release in late February, Zendaya and her fashion partner, Law Roach, brought the heat to each tour spot. Her looks were so fresh and unexpected that fashion critics and fans waited with bated breath before each city to see what look she might debut.

The futuristic, multi-galaxy setting of Dune, and its deserts, inspired Zendaya’s looks. In the film’s continuation story, the 27-year-old plays Chani, a warrior who is always ready to protect her people on the planet Arrakis.

With her role in mind, Zendaya re-imaged sci-fi fashion and made it trend. She played with textures, metals, proportions, colors, and garment types.

The “Euphoria” star rocked everything from body-hugging dresses and metallic full-body armor to sculpted gowns and funky suits. Designers helping the starlet pull off these dramatic looks included Stéphane Rolland Couture, Alaia, Louis Vuitton, Mugler, and Bottega Veneta.

Her stylistic versatility was endless – and pulled through in both her hair and ensembles. Her hairstyles were sleek and chic, bold and beautiful, and everything in between.

As “Dune: Part Two” plays in theatres everywhere, we take a look back at Zendaya’s jaw-dropping styles. Each made us gag, gush, and want to take our own trip around the fashion galaxy.