15 Cozy Home Scents To Get Your Sanctuary Right For Winter

If you feel the most relaxed when your home is clean and smelling fragrant, this post is for you. As we welcome the holidays, it’s the perfect time to switch up your scents for some home fragrances that will leave your sanctuary smelling like pine, oranges, and mouth-watering spices.
With the holidays upon us, these winter home scents are perfect for setting the vibe and ushering in the warmth of the season.
According to AromaDesigners.com, “certain welcome home scents are those that take us back to our youth, of warm fires, Christmas cookies, and warm milk. Long cold winter nights made comfy with family and laughter and movie nights,” all of which is perfect for the season.
Winter Home Scents
Choosing a deeper, richer scent that signifies a shift into a new season is a way to revitalize your senses when you walk into your home. Nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, and citrus are helpful for more than the kitchen. They help set the base for blends that bring baddie vibes.
Add a spark to your romantic nights indoors with luscious berry-scented candles. Clear out the smell of that Friendsgiving potluck with pepper, ginger, and amber. Engage your creativity with caramel or soothe yourself with musk and sandalwood.
This season, various options at every price point will add warmth and comfort to your home. We have gathered some of our favorite fall home scents to give your home a cozy vibe.
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Hotel Collection Candle In “Fir Tree”Source:Hotel Collection
Hotel Collection’s Signature Scent in “Fir Tree” is a season-friendly aromatic experience and warming scent that will radiate through your space within minutes of being lit. The sleek black jar is an accent piece for your display especially during the holidays with a scent that conjures memories of home.Shop Now
2. Byredo Bibliothèque CandleSource:BYREDO
This book-inspired pick from the brand behind the cult favorite fragrance worthy has hints of peaches and plums with a moderate woodsy base. It also contains leather, a fall favorite. Shop Now
3. Harlem Candle Company “Speakeasy” Luxury CandleSource:Harlem Candle Co
Bourbon, licorice, and palo santo form an intoxicating blend in this luxury gourmand fragrance inspired by the heart of the Harlem Renaissance. Grounded by dark chocolate and patchouli, it is a forceful aroma that will easily impress your guests.Shop Now
4. FORVR Mood Home Cuffing Season 2023 CandleSource:FORVR MOOD
Prepare for your roster with Cuffing Season 2023. FORVR Mood Home has revamped its signature scents, and this renewed fruity fragrance is sexier than ever. Get ready for your matching pajama moment by enjoying the raspberry and violet notes from founder Jacki Aina and her fiancé Denis Asamoah.Shop Now
5. Fall Home Scents Febreze Collection in Fresh Baked VanillaSource:Febreeze
The Febreeze plugins are superior. They have light indicators that let you know when the fragrance in the plugin is low and can last up to 50 days. The brand has released a number of updates to its classic scents, but the vanilla options continue to stand out year after year. Trade out the serene vanilla sunrise for fresh baked vanilla to give a fall vibe to your home.Shop Now
6. Aya Paper Co. Embrace CandleSource:Aya Paper Co
Ginger and amber smell great in this follow-up to down to earth. It is the perfect candle to burn when closing down your kitchen.Shop Now
7. Scent & Fire Hoodie Season Reed DiffuserSource:Scent and Fire
Reed diffusers are a wonderful option for a small space or an entryway. Amber, plum, freesia, and light musk offer an inviting vibe.Shop Now
8. Brooklyn Ellis PSEUDONYM Terrific Scented CandleSource:Brooklyn Ellis
Pepper and ripe figs take this scent to the next level. It has a stronger throw than the original version and burns smoothly.Shop Now
9. Noir Lux Caramel Macchiato CandleSource:Noir Lux
A group of notes, including creamy caramel, cocoa powder, and sweet vanilla, come together to make a mouthwatering candle.Shop Now
10. Lit Brooklyn Aura CandleSource:Lit Brooklyn
Lit Brooklyn’s classic collection is undeniable, but their new options are great as well. Aura has a nut-based aroma that gives chestnuts roasting on an open fire energy. Burn it on its own or layer scents in your home by using it with their beloved 1989.Shop Now
11. Alchemy Body Shop Harvest CandleSource:Alchemy Body Shop
Nutmeg and clove ground this fall-inspired candle from this Black-owned brand. It smells like a fresh chai latte from that coffee shop your favorite Tiktoker convinced you to try on your day trip to the next county.Shop Now
12. Cali NYC Tobacco + Vanilla Room + Linen SpraySource:Cali NYC
This room refresher works for people who are not into cloying, sugary scents. It is light enough to energize your space without overwhelming it.
13. Orange Cranberry Red Leaf HomeSource:Red Leaf Home
This is the ultimate fall candle. It is exactly what you think of when the term “fall candle” floats into your head. It is the right blend of tart and sweet.
