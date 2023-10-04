5 Trendsetting Sexyy Red Moments

Sexyy Red is having the best year ever. The “Pound Town” rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, went from a buzzing act to a superstar in a matter of 12 months. With features and co-signs from Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil’ Durk, NLE Choppa, Sukihana and MoneyBagg Yo, Sexyy has had an immense impact on the culture in a short period of time.
The 25-year-old viral star hit the red carpet of the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet without her glasses, which is significant because the risqué rapper proudly rocks her frames.
“People be scared to wear they glasses, but me, baby I’m blind and I need my glasses. So, I’mma wear them and I’mma rock these thangs,” she said in an interview with Montreality.
Sexyy Red’s influence has not only permeated rap, but the Missouri femcee also has a unique style. Sexyy has red in her name and keeps it in her wardrobe. While she does switch it up, Sexyy can be seen hitting the red carpet in firey red looks that bring to life her provocative style. Everyone wants to be a part of Sexyy’s wave. Sexyy said it herself, “they be on some cool sh*t when they meet me.”
Sexyy is often linked to Drake, who invited the self-proclaimed “hood hottest princess” backstage at his concert and called her his “rightful wife.” He even gifted the “Big Dawg” rapper with a diamond Cartier watch.
Durk dropped one of his hottest verses on their street-stamped “Hellcats SRTs 2.” Even Issa Rae is feeling Sexyy’s vibes. According to Sexyy, she’ll be on the season two soundtrack for Rap Sh!t.
She recently took us behind the scenes of her healthy hair journey, a year after doing a big chop to cut off matted tresses under her wig. She revealed her natural texture and throwback photos of her long locks on social media.
Sexyy continues to make headlines. From her support of Donald Trump to receiving phone calls from her incarcerated baby daddy, mid-interview, or riding in the car, wigless, rapping loudly like the rest of us, Sexyy is authentically herself. Whether she’s flashing big bills on the red carpet, or rocking red, keep scrolling for more trendsetting Sexyy Red moments.
Sexyy Red had the Internet talking in this red mesh two-piece, iced-out chain, and bicolored red/ blonde hair mix. Sexyy’s main scene-stealing accessory was the cash of cash she carried like a clutch.
Rocking her glasses here, she repped her set in a red bandana triangle bikini top with bedazzled fringe, liquid hot pants, and her signature drip. Red hair, of course, too.
Clearly Sexyy Red isn’t the first person to rock colored roots on her wig but she owns it these days. Sexyy made an appearance straying from her typical red garments to this Y2K-inspired dress and reverse ombré tresses.
With such a unique name, it should be plastered on the back of a jersey. Sexyy hit the Packers season-opener wearing this custom Packers jersey, a red bob, and graffiti-styled pants.
The difference a year makes. Sexyy Red made an appearance on the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet bringing her signature style minus her glasses! Still flashing her cash (there’s a lot more where that came from), Sexyy showed off her face card and slim frame in a sexy red look.
