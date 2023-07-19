Drake Cozies Up With Sexyy Red At The ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour Barclays Stop

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Between Usher’s Vegas residency and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour is one of the hottest tickets in town. The Canadian megastar recently touched down in Brooklyn, NY for a four-day stint at the Barclays, bringing out his celebrity friends in the audience. From Steph and Ayesha Curry to opening his show by walking out with Lil’ Yachty, Drizzy is bringing out all the game’s heavy hitters; including Sexyy Redd.

It’s becoming increasingly popular (thanks Usher) for artists to walk through the crowd and acknowledge celebrities in attendance so when Drizzy pulled up on the Pound Town rapper, fans went ballistic. After the show, Drake and Sexyy posed for a cozy photo backstage. He posted the image on his Instastories with the caption, “Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred.”

Fans had two reactions: jealousy and outrage with some calling the Her Loss rapper a culture culture.

Celebrities Who Hit Up Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour At Barclays

Sexyy Red was just one familiar face in the audience at Barclays. Since hitting the House that Jay Z built, Drake has shouted out the likes of: Steph and Ayesha Curry, comedian Druski, Lil Yachty, Central Cee, Sexyy Red,

In other “It’s All A Blur” tour news, Drizzy thought he “lost it” and called out fans because no one had thrown their bras on stage.

“I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” said Drake, according to a fan-filmed video. “But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s—.”

He continued, “If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it, ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn’t see no bras tonight.”

So ladies, if you’re headed to the tour, bring an extra bra for Drizzy!

RELATED STORIES:

5 Things To Know About Precious Lee, The Leading Lady In Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’

JT Throws Her Phone At Uzi + More BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About