Rihanna Dropped Fenty Skin At Midnight And Fans Are Already Waiting At The Door For Their Packages

When Rihanna announced she had been secretly working on a gender-neutral skin care collection, fans rejoiced at the bitter sweet revelation. Though we were all waiting for an album, we certainly welcomed Ri Ri’s new business venture because…well duh, it’s Rihanna and skin care is life. And if there’s a product that leaves us with that Bajan beauty glow — swipe!

Fenty Skin is trending on Twitter this morning after fans flocked to the site for the midnight launch and the collections Start’r kit, which includes cleanser, toner/serum hybrid, and SPF moisturizer have already sold out with resellers hawking the products on eBay for north of $400.

As one fan noted on social media, Rihanna carefully and meticulously worked on this collection source ingredients from all over the world including Vitamin C-rich cherries from Barbados and the standard skincare must-haves like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. As noted on the site, Rihanna was motivated to start the skincare collection after a childhood incident with a skincare product. Therefore Fenty Skin is vegan and gluten free.

Some lucky fans were able to score the coveted three products and took to social media to express their sheer excitement.

See their tweets below: