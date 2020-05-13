Rihanna Reinvigorates Our Hope For Summer With Her R5-20 Sunglasses Collection

And just like that, Rihanna has reinvigorated our hope for summer. The Fenty mogul just dropped the images for her Fenty sunglasses collection R5-20 and we need a pair in every color! Available for purchase on May 13, the collection comes in acid green, candy pink, cosmic blue and jet black with animal print temples that really make the neon glasses the perfect summer accessory.

According to the Fenty website,

Introducing our 5-20 eyewear Release for every high, low and incognito mood of summer. Keeping up with the FENTY tradition of eyewear that inspires instant confidence in the wearer and pushes the boundaries of design, 5-20 delivers ultimate summer vibes in an array of colors and styles.

The collection comes in three different styles: Off Record, Coded and Classified. Rihanna is seen above rocking the “Off Record” style on Instagram, which is also the most fun and popular style. With a modern cat-eye shape combined with a vintage 80s design, the 5-20 glasses are a necessity to the girl who loves her fashion nostalgia.

The “Coded” style takes its cues from our bestselling Blockt and Antisocial frames with cut-outs at the edge of the lens. A modern take on a vintage shape, the Coded frame is rectangular but with a super subtle cat-eye curve on the lens,” says the website.

While the “Classified” style “Finally, follows the shape of the Coded sunglasses with additional features of metal clasps on the cut-outs and metal plates on the temples – another detail seen in the Blockt and Antisocial frames.”

Fenty glasses start at $340.00. Shop the collection, here.

