Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is well underway and the stars did not come to play! Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan New York, this year’s Met Gala theme is American Fashion – more specifically, a celebration of America: A Lexicon Of Fashion and all the ways America has contributed to the fashion industry throughout the years.
The annual event brings out the best of the best every year, with many of our favorite beauties putting their best foot forward for fashion’s biggest night.
From Lil Nas X’s three outfit changes, to Chloe X Halle’s stunning jaw dropping ensembles and every high fashion look in between, here are some of our favorite Met Gala looks!
1. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer looked stunning in her backless, long sleeved black, sequined gown. The fresh off the runway look was designed by Sergio Hudson and fit the actress like a glove. She wore her hair in a long afro that was parted over to one side. She paired the look with dangling earrings and wore dramatic eye makeup to bring the aesthetic to life.
2. Amanda GormanSource:Getty
Amanda Gorman looked beautiful in a royal blue, strapless gown. The young poet wore her hair in a long braid which she left draped over one shoulder. She paired the look with a square blue bag and wore strappy blue sandals to match the dress.
3. SaweetieSource:Getty
Saweetie left little to the imagination in revealing Christian Cowan cut out gown. The pink gown featured a thigh high split that showed off her toned legs and fit bod. She wore her platinum blonde locs in a short, slicked down bob and paired the look with sparkling earrings.
4. SaweetieSource:Getty
Here’s another look of the back of Saweetie’s Christian Cowan dress, which featured a long trail that drapped across the stairs.
5. Naomi OsakaSource:Getty
Naomi Osaka looked vibrant in a colorful in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. She wore her hair half braided, half slicked out to the sides and made a huge splash at the night’s event.
6. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X’s first look was a beaded, high-collared golden cape that featured a long, sweeping train.
7. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X’s second look made a statement in a full gold plated Versace suit of armor that channeled the likes of the modern day C-3po from the “Star Wars” films.
8. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
For Lil Nas X’s third and final look of the evening, the rapper took off his heavy-metal suit of armor to reveal a golden sparkly catsuit.
9. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi arrived at the annual event wearing in a custom strapless Christian Dior gown that featured intricate beading, a thin belt and a long, sheer train. She accompanies her look with elbow-length gloves a braided cap and completed the look with a diamond choker.
10. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams attended the annual event accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian. The tennis star stunned onlookers in a full on Gucci ensemble, donning a huge pink striped feather cape coat with a skintight, silver lace jumpsuit underneath. She rocked a pair of peep-toe silver pumps on her feet and massive diamond chandelier earrings to complete the look.
11. Storm ReidSource:Getty
Storm Reid looked pretty in pink in a custom Prada outfit. All eyes were on her new hair style, however, as the actress debuted a feathery blond pixie cut and channeled the likes of Etta James on the red carpet.
12. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson wowed onlookers wearing an all red, AZ Factory dress that hugged her frame and puffed out at the ankles. She paired the look with a matching cape jacket that featured a long train that draped along the steps behind her.
13. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning in a a jaw-dropping, cream ensemble by Coach.
14. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty
Mj Rodriguez looked dazzling in a Thom Browne look that featured a button-down, draped, pleated design that was complete with a balloon-sleeved white top.
15. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross looked gorgeous in a a navy, silk, wrap gown. She wore a blunt bob and served face (and body) as she strutted down the red carpet.
16. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson looked sexy in a black and silver Moschino ensemble. She paired the look with a square black purse and wore her hair in a mini afro and served face as she posed for the cameras on the carpet.
17. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo looked stunning in all an all-white, two piece look with dazzling nails that made us all swoon.
18. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige looked gorgeous in a sparkly gold dress that showed off her killer curves and toned legs.
19. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara looked beautiful in a green, cut out, long sleeved Dundas dress. She wore her hair in a low ponytail that draped past her waists and graced the top of her thighs.
20. Chloe X HalleSource:Getty
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey served face and body as they walked hand in hand into the annual event. Chloe wore a gorgeous white, flowing gown with a thigh high split and Halle opted for a short, pink fringe dress that showed off her toned legs. Both girls wore Rodarte and wore their hair in high pony tails that showed off their beautiful faces.
21. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor dazzled onlookers in a barely-there gown from Prabal Gurung. The gown features a long train that trailed behind the superstar as she floated through the event.
22. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez hit the Gala in a Wild West inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble that featured various shades of brown palette, a wide-brimmed hat and feathers-fur-and-fringe to top off the theme.