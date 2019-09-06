CLOSE
Niecy Nash
HomeHelloBuzz

20 Times Niecy Nash’s Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!!!

Posted 7 hours ago

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: John Shearer / Getty

It’s not secret that When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash is one of the most versatile actresses in the game right now.

It’s also not a secret how amazing the 49-year-old’s body is and just how snatched her damn waist is. Nash, who got remarried in 2012 to Jay Tucker, says the secret to her weight loss was being in love–and how that made her want to revamp her diet and workouts.

“I didn’t start out about weight loss. I was very tired and my energy was low,” the mother-of-three once told Us Weekly. “This is my second go-around in love, so I want to make sure I’ll be around to enjoy it.”

With the help of nutritionist Stacy Gibson, Niecy learned the power of portion control, clean eating and juicing. That, and she has a partner who helps motivate her!

 

Well, all that hard work clearly paid off!

So to celebrate her success, on and off the screen, here are 20 times the Emmy nominee’s snatched waist has given us utter life!!!!

1.

View this post on Instagram

Auntie ready for the BBQ😉 #InvitedOrNaw ?

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6.

View this post on Instagram

About to hang out with @livekellyandryan ❤️

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on

7.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8.

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals Source:Getty

9.

10.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12.

Premiere Of 'FX's 'American Crime Story - The People V. O.J. Simpson' - Arrivals Source:Getty

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Fresh ~ Prints ❤️

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on

16.

17.

18.

48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon - Arrivals Source:Getty

19.

View this post on Instagram

Leaning into my birthday week like.... 🎂

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on

20.

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close