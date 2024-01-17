Front Row Rundown: Celebrity Looks From Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall And Winter 2024/2025 Runway Show

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams kicked off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall 2024-2025 show. Taking the Wild Wild West to the City of Lights, the Louis Vuitton fall and winter runway event was held on January 16.

Less than a year ago, Pharrell – named Creative Director after the passing of Virgil Abloh – debuted his first Louis Vuitton menswear collection to a sea of celebrities, fashion insiders, and influencers in the hip-hop, sports, and entertainment industries. This January’s showing was just as star-studded and highly anticipated.

Louis Vuitton merges Western and Native American culture on the Paris runway

According to Louis Vuitton, the event “evoked the Maison’s celebrated spirit of travel, emblematic imagery of the American West” through a digitized and in-person experience. Models walked the runway against a digital mountain skyline backdrop while “snow” fell from the sky.

Pharrell infused his cool kid street vibes and musical eclectics into the collection pieces. Each model gave “re-imagined Black cowboy (or girl),” with monochromatic denim looks, bright-colored leather, and embroidered bombers.

Collection accessories included monogram print duffles in various colors, large totes, and trendy Louis Vuitton trunks. The new viral Louis Vuitton X Timberland boots also made an appearance on the Paris runway alongside leather and fur cowboy boots.

See every look and watch the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway show here.

Quavo is ‘Best Dressed’ at Louis Vuitton’s Menswear show.

Cameras captured several hip-hop icons and fashion influencers we love, from Quavo and Lakeith Stanfield to Chanel Iman and Venus Williams. Dipped in Louis Vuitton, the night’s stars understood the assignment.

Some wore various versions of monogram print and damier ebene ensembles, while others opted to carry the brand’s signature trunks, purses, or bags. Common outfit fabrics included denim, cotton, and leather.

Quavo, a frequent fashion show attendee, rocked one of our favorite looks. We are swooning over his grey denim two-piece set with black monogram print. His scarf headpiece and mirror shades set off his look.

Chanel, who attended with her fiance Davon, also slayed the night. The supermodel rocked an oversized yellow and black cardigan. Paired with liquid tights, Chanel looked cozy, casual, and cute.

In true music producer turned luxury designer fashion, the night ended with a performance and after-party. Pharrell, unsurprisingly, jumped in.

See what Pharrell wore while on the mic, along with some of your other favorite celebrities. And check back for other Paris Fashion Week updates throughout the week.