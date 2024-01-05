LeBron James Is Louis Vuitton’s Newest Fashion Ambassador

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

King LeBron James is taking his turn at modeling. The 6’9 NBA star is the new face of Louis Vuitton Men’s.

Louis Vuitton premiered exciting marketing, images, and video on January 4 featuring the Akron-native. In the shots, LeBron is looking more posh and stylish than ever. We wonder if his trendsetting wife, Savannah James, had something to do with his fly campaign aesthetic.

LeBron wears three outfits in the promos while carrying different versions of classic LV monogram bags and donning simple jewelry. Two ensembles are brown monochromatic looks with a cardigan, relaxed-fit pants, a top, and a duster.

The third is a Black tailored suit – perfect for an upscale night out with Savannah.

Can Pharrell’s celebrity popularity turn into retail success?

LeBron’s role as the newest Louis Vuitton ambassador comes as Pharrell Williams‘ first collection lands in stores and online. Pharrell is the luxury brand’s first creative director since the late Vigirl Abloh.

All eyes have been on “The Neptunes” star. His June 2023 runway debut was well-supported and star-studded. Now, industry insiders wonder about Pharrell’s commercial appeal and retail success.

Louis Vuitton is going all in on Pharrell’s new launch, which includes a fresh take on the classic Speedy. According to WWD, LV is unveiling dedicated store concepts across more than 50 locations worldwide, including pop-ups, in-store happenings, DJ residencies, and food activations.

The merging of music, culture, and the legacy luxury brand demonstrates the role Louis Vuitton has had in pop culture. Traditionally, the must-have brand to carry once you “made it,” newer collections have been a mixed bag.

Pharrell spoke to WWD about his fresh take on Louis Vuitton, the re-imagined Speedy, and his collab, “It’s a different vibe, and just sort of an opportunity to let people know that our job and our partnership and working together is about leveling up and not just a few steps, but floors up.”

