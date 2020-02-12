Issa Rae’s Fabulous #NYFW Style

As we near the premiere of Issa Rae’s Black romance flick The Photograph, Rae has captured the lens of NYFW photogs as she styles her way down the promo trail and through the biggest week in fashion.
Rae has been spotted at shows like Michael Kors where she donned a fabulous emerald-green dress. She looked edgy and chic in a tailored Black suit at Vera Wang. And the canary jacket she wore to Proenza Schouler is undeniable. All while flaunting chestnut-brown tresses and gold jewelry that compliments her brown skin.
And she was seated front row of course! Get into the looks, below…
1. Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show – Front RowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Issa Rae attends the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
3. Vera Wang – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Issa Rae attends the Vera Wang fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
5. Proenza Schouler – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Issa Rae attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
