LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s How To Do Issa Rae’s 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Issa Rae stepped out on the red carpet at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards and made a statement. The Insecure creator and star wore an all black thigh high dress created by her longtime stylist, Jason Rembert, for his new line Aliétte NY. Super sexy! She accompanied the look with some serious makeup giving us a smokey eye with a golden green lid. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

Thanks to Issa Rae’s incredible makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, we have the exact details on Rae’s ravishing look. “I was inspired by Issa’s beautiful black dress designed by her stylist and felt pressure to make sure her makeup looked extra gorgeous tonight,” Simkin stated via press release. Keep on reading below and learn how to recreate this makeup for under $75.00.

