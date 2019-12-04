Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments

Walking and living legend, Jay-Z also known as Sean Carter, turns 50 today. With all the contributions he has made to the music, fashion, and advocacy worlds, this should be a national holiday.

Jay is a man who moves in silence, only speaking when necessary. In recent years he’s quietly paid legal fees, donated to prominent causes, and used his platform to advocate for underserved communities. During Jay-Z’s career, he learned the importance of properly marketing himself so that he could be taken seriously. Along with cleaning up his image, he switched up his wardrobe to show just how dapper he could be. With his gorgeous wife on his arm, Jay-Z is easily one of the most dapper men on the red carpet.

Jay-Z’s grown man swag is one to be acknowledged. Today the mogul turns 50 years old. If you need notes on how to elevate your menswear style, take a look at 15 times Jay-Z went dapper on the red carpet.