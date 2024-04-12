Subscribe
Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

Published on April 12, 2024

taylor rooks sheer dress

Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

Taylor Rooks is the perfect combination of beauty, brains and talent. As a top spots anchor in her field, she isn’t afraid to lean into her feminine energy and sex appeal. Rooks turned heads in a shimmering sheer Retrofête gown at the GQ Global Creativity Awards, on Thursday night. Her hair was the perfect bob length to accentuate the olive gown.

Erykah Badu, her daughter Puma, Michaela Coel, Lewis Hamilton and “Euphoria’s” Hunter Schafer were also in attendance. GQ’s second annual event brought Hollywood to NYC for a fashionable evening honoring Hamilton, Schafer and others. Hosted by JB Smoove, the black-tie event “celebrates the new and very now paradigm of what drives cultural influence in 2024,” said Will Welch, GQ Global Editorial Director, on the GQ website.

Badu commanded the purple carpet in an eccentric Marni look proving she never met a carpet she couldn’t slay. While Badu donned a tall furry hat, black and white leather trench, festive fishnet stockings, white socks and pumps, Puma opted for a fun and flirty off-white skirt set. Badu complete her look with a floor-length red and white scarf for hair and oversized bag, a popping red lip and eye makeup.

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

Lewis Hamilton, who covers GQ’s Global Creativity Awards Issue, looked dapper, per usual, in Dior men. With his locks neatly pulled into a ponytail and signature nose earrings, the skilled racer brought that fine male energy to the carpet.

Michael Coel was also a style standout. The uber stylish actress was on-trend in leather top and skirt with gold jewelry. Erykah and Puma gave us a mother/daughter slay. Keep scrolling for more GQ Global Creativity Awards purple carpet looks.

 

1. Taylor Rooks

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Taylor brought the sexy in this enchanting sheer gown the with ruching detail that showed off her natural figure.

2. Lewis Hamilton

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lewis Hamilton eats every time he steps out the house. This F1 champion driver isn’t afraid to experiment with his style and that comes through in thisDior Man look he wore to the GQ Global Creativity Awards. As one of the evening’s honorees, Hamilton stood out in this mid-length jacket with bedazzled embroidery around the waist that creates a lustrous effect and matching wide-leg trousers.

3. Michaela Coel

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Michaela Coel looked sleek in a black leather bralet, skirt with gold accents and full-length gloves. To complete the look, she wore neat corn rows. 

4. Erykah Badu and twin Puma Sabti Curry

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

A mother daughter slay! Erykah Badu and twin Puma Sabti Curry hit the carpet together showing their respective and polar opposite style. While Badu is serving mad hatter realness in Marni, her daughter opted for a simpler look.

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

