5 Times Drake Reminded Us He Loves ‘Em Thique

“I love thick women because my aunt, she rode equestrian.”
Drake’s love for thick women is no secret. The Her Loss rapper doesn’t play coy about his love for curves. Whether it be through his music or actions (see ahead), Drizzy’s obsession with BBWs is well documented.
Most recently, Drake made headline news when he motor boated a 36G bra at his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour and prompted a search for its owner. ’36G, locate this woman immediately’, he says in the viral clip after sniffing the black undergarment. The internet obliged and discovered the woman behind the bra, is Veronica.
Then there’s all the mentions of his affinity for thickness in his lyrics. While some of his songs touch on heartbreak and failed relationships, others celebrate the allure and beauty of women, often praising their confidence, intelligence, and physical attributes. “I mean, she say I’m obsessed with thick women and I agree/Yeah, that’s right, I like my girls BBW/Yeah, type that wanna suck you dry and then eat some lunch with you,” he rapped in 2014 on Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint.
Throughout his reign on modern hip-hop, Drake has explored a wide range of themes in his music including his recurring reflections on love and relationships. Another form of his love for thique women is evident in the women he’s dated throughout his life. From the mother of his child, to Serena Williams, to casting plus size supermodel Precious Lee as his leading lady, Drizzy have shown and proved his preference for that thique.
Drake’s artistic expression and lyrical content has evolved over time, reflecting his personal growth and experiences. One thing that remains is his adoration for the thique girlies. Ahead, find some moments where he showed just that.
1. 36G
During a recent performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Drake encountered a humorous and unexpected moment when a fan threw a bra of size 36G onto the stage. Surprised by the unusual gift, the rapper picked up the bra and playfully exclaimed, “36G? Locate this woman immediately!” The incident quickly became a sensation, with a clip of the lighthearted exchange going viral across social media platforms. Drake’s reaction to the bra toss not only showcased his wit and charm but also demonstrated the unique and interactive relationship he has with his fans during live shows.
2. His Lyrics
In his hit song “Only,” he says, “I mean, she say I’m obsessed with thick women and I agree/Yeah, that’s right, I like my girls BBW/Yeah, type that wanna suck you dry and then eat some lunch with you/Yeah, so thick that everybody else in the room is so uncomfortable/Ass on Houston Texas, but the face look just like Clair Huxtable.”
Rachel from the Fat Nymph Agenda said, “ At the time, I wasn’t familiar with fetishization regarding body size. To hear DRAKE, speak openly about bigger women, women who I had known had only been liked and loved in secret, was shocking. And I know that I wasn’t the only one.”
Another famous Drake lyric that displays his love for all curves no brakes, comes from his smooth 2010 bop with J. Cole, “In The Morning.”
“I love thick women ’cause my aunt she rode equestrian” is one of the most confusing Drake lines in the history of Aubrey Graham. According to a Rap Genius contributor, An equestrian refers to a horseback rider. Drake claims that his relative participated in this activity, which helped her conditioning and strengthened her body. As a result, Drake admits his lust for girls with big bodies.” The rapper continued, “I used to go to the stables and get them kids to bet me. And I would always ride the stallions whenever she let me. I’m jokin’, I mean that thing is pokin’.”
3. Spin ‘Bout Precious
When Drake and 21 Savage dropped the visual for their collaboration “Spin Bout U,” marking the first video from the duo’s joint project, Her Loss, and it featured Precious Lee, we were shooketh. You might recognize the name Precious Lee, a prominent plus-size model hailing from Atlanta. With an impressive resume, she has graced the runways of renowned fashion houses such as Versace, Moschino, and Fendi, among many others. Lee’s journey in the modeling world commenced at the age of 18 while she attended HBCU Clark Atlanta University. Presently, she is represented by the prestigious modeling agency IMG and has been making significant strides in the fashion industry over the past few years. Her appearances in upscale fashion shows and magazine covers have garnered widespread attention.
Beyond her professional achievements, Precious Lee has played a groundbreaking role as a Black woman and curve model, contributing to a more inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Through her trailblazing presence, she has helped challenge conventional beauty standards and foster greater representation for models of all sizes and backgrounds.
4. The Minaj EffectSource:Getty
Ever since Nicki Minaj and Drake became labelmates in 2009, they’ve had a close friendship. Last year, the Canadian rapper admitted how much his love for the Barb effected his taste in women. During Nicki Minaj’s show on Apple Muisc, she welcomed Drake as her first guest. In their candid conversation, Nicki asked Drake about his love life, and he revealed that he is currently single. When Nicki jokingly inquired if he still likes women with big booties, Drake credited her for influencing his taste in women. He mentioned that his preferences have evolved over the years, and now he values connecting with a woman on a deeper level beyond physical attraction. He emphasized the importance of mental stimulation and meaningful connections rather than just pursuing physical encounters.
5. His Love Language Is ThiqueSource:Getty
Drake has a long relationship history with thick women like Nicki Minaj (as previously mentioned), Serena Williams, and even the mother of his child Sophie Brussaux, who he fathered a child with and hide from the world. While his relationship with Sophie was a secret, Drake could be seen cheering on another thique ambassador Serena Williams from the stands at Wimbledon to dissing her husband in his rhymes, it’s safe to say Serena had Drake, in his feelings.
-
Length Check: Sza Shows Off Her Natural Hair
-
'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales' Bodacious Fro Is Making Our Black History Month!
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Show Major PDA At Disney Land
-
D-Nice And Jennifer Freeman Announce Their Relationship
-
The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Amber Rose Reveals New Hair In Latest Instagram Video