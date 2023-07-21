Concert Style: 5 Stylish Baddies At Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour hit Barclay’s for an unprecedented fourth night in a row with Drake fans coming out in droves to watch the Her Loss rapper perform a medley of his hits with co-collaborator 21 Savage.

HB was on the scene to watch the show and capture some of the concertgoer’s style!

The arena erupted when Drake emerged in the stands and seemingly floated through the crowd to the center stage. He joined a younger version of himself while rapping the beloved intro track Look What You’ve Done. From there, the Canadian rapper transitioned into a medley of his classic jams before hitting the audience where celebs like Summer Walker, Sexyy Red, and Glorilla were enjoying the show from their seats.

Cargo pants, skirts, and cutoff tops were on trend as the preferred concert attire for many concert goers. Another trend we noticed was white boots sticking around for the summer. Keep scrolling to get into these standout concert looks!