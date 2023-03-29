Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Royal Treatment While In Ghana

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The always fine and forever glamorous Sheryl Lee Ralph is receiving royalty treatment during a trip to Ghana, and we love this for her. The veteran actress joined Vice President Kamala Harris in the Motherland to do some work with the community.

In an Instagram post, Ralph thanked VP Harris for the invitation and the opportunity to visit Vibration Studio.

“Thank you Vice President Kamala Harris for inviting myself and some incredible artists of the diaspora to join your visit to the Vibration Studio at the Freedom Skate Park here in Ghana. I can’t wait to see the beautiful art the young artists will create for their future and for this world. Bless you! 🇬🇭,” she wrote.

In another clip shared to her account, Ralph smiled brightly while on the red carpet. It then transitions to her dancing into the venue with a group of ladies.

“I really can get used to this! 🇬🇭,” she said.

Per usual, Ralph looked amazing in an African print PISTIS Ghana dress. Her long braids were styled in a ponytail that cascaded down her back.

We’re obsessed with this look, head to toe, but when aren’t we impressed with the Abbott Elementary actress’ style choices?

