5 Trans Woman With Killer Style

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Visibility of the transgender community has spiked over the last decade. Through the expression of advocacy, acting, modeling, directing, and producing, we get to experience members of the community and become more familiar with their lives.

While they’re in the spotlight making changes in the world, these ladies are doing it in the most stylish way possible. I’m talking big drip from head to toe. From jaw-dropping ball gowns, to history-making billboard signs, these women are serving fashion goals on a platter.

When I think of stylish celebrities, Janet Mock falls in my top 10. I fell in love with her adornment for architectural pieces. Everything she wears has an elegant, edgy shape to it. Although she has a great sense of style, it’s her innate sexiness that elevates every garment she puts on.

Janet is one of my favorite trans women killin’ the fashion game, but there are so many others. Check out 5 transgender women you’ll want to see on your style radar.