Every Fabulous Picture Ari Lennox Shared On Instagram Since Being Sober

It’s been one year since Ari Lennox announced her sobriety journey. And today, the songstress, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, celebrated with a carousel post on Instagram.
The post includes four recent pictures of the singer and two graphics with words from Ari. In the images, Ari looks fabulous in a shimmering rhinestone bustier top, bedazzled rhinestone jeans, and glamorous makeup and curls.
Addressing herself by her real name, Ari “Courtney” Lennox shares terrifying moments that led to her decision to give up alcohol. She says the substance was her crutch when flying. She used it to subside flying fears.
But 365 days later, though still challenged, the 32-year-old realizes she never needed it.
“I never needed alcohol to get through the flight. I thought I needed alcohol to escape my reality and to cope,” Ari writes on Instagram. “I needed an excuse to drink and not feel the pain of every day life and trauma. It was my numbing to avoid my purpose in my truth. I needed it to fake pretend like I was in control. And alcohol was fun until it wasn’t.”
Ari continued the post by shouting out EMTs who cared for her during a low moment, thanking fans for telling their stories and experiences, and giving herself virtual roses (and grace) for her accomplishments. We applaud Ari for being so kind and candid and join her in shedding light on a challenging journey for many. This can be especially true for sufferers when triggered by something as common as flying.
Ari wrote in a graphic, “So I’m posting this little fake deep post on my one year sobriety anniversary. I just knew it would be impossible to be sober if I was still flying. But wow look at me. I did that! I love you Courtney. You are so damn strong and fine as hell god damn. growing looks wonderful on you. Bravery is sexy on you. You go girl!”
The “Shea Butter Baby” singer is among other celebrity favorites on their sobriety journey. Blac Chyna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, and Jada Pinkett Smith have all been public about their road to substance freedom.
In honor of Ari’s one-year accomplishment, we are sharing every picture posted on the artist’s Instagram page this year. From slaying concert stages to shutting down events and appearances, Ari “Courtney” Lennox is glowing. Congratulations, Ari!
1. Black Butterfly
Ari’s sequins black butterfly top is everything. Giving us ’90s it girl vibes the sparkly black two-piece dazzles in front of the camera.
2. Orange Crush
Ari’s melanin skin is shining against this orange two-piece set. Ari is turning heads with this bold look we love.
3. Hot, red rhinestone two-piece.
It’s the red rhinestone bra top for us. Paired with a matching mini skirt here, Ari’s bra is the perfect stand out piece.
4. Red feathed, fun, and flirty
Ari ate up the girlies with this formal look during Paris Fashion Week. The silver halter top paired with the dramatic red feathered bottom is everything.
5. Barbie Girl Metallics
Ari loves a cute two-piece, and this one is perfect for the girlies who also love Barbie vibes. Get into the metallic pink play with fabrics.
6. Slinky Black Maxi Dress
Ari is statuesque and stunning in this slinky black cut-out dress with a gold belt. We swoon over the simple but sexy look.
7. Metallic Itty Bitty Two-Piece
We are loving Ari’s two-piece metallic set from RETROFÊTE. Showing off her gorgeous curves and flat abs, the outfit shined as Ari moved across the stage.
8. Golden Goddess
Ari Lennox is a golden goddess in a custom metal chain dress ensemble from Laurel DeWitt. Ari frequently goes to the designer for metallic stand-out pieces, and we can see why.
