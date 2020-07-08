An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut’s Fine A**

When we saw Morris Chestnut was trending on Twitter, we immediately braced ourselves and uttered a prayer as we clicked on his name. Whew, thank God. Nothing had happened to the actor, instead all the tweets were all appreciation posts for the divine thespian, who is arguably considered the GOAT a.k.a the finest man to ever grace our screens.
Since his debut in 1991 as Ricky in Boyz In The Hood to his most recent work on The Enemy Within and The Resident, Chestnut has remained consistent, charming and chiseled.
There’s no coincidence his appreciation fell on hump day, so here’s a bunch of pics of the 51-year-old actor to gawk at.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, January 30 included Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Morris Chestnut (“Rosewood”) and musical guest Keyshia Cole. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) MORRIS CHESTNUT vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,music,television show,california,athlete,hollywood – california,comedian,humor,guest,morris chestnut,jimmy kimmel live
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actor Morris Chestnut attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,two people,black entertainment television,three quarter length,backstage,honor,morris chestnut,beverly hills – california,hollywood black film festival
THE CHEW – Morris Chestnut is the guest Tuesday, April 18, 2017 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images’s “The Chew.” “The Chew” airs MONDAY – FRIDAY (1-2pm, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) MORRIS CHESTNUT photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,guest,morris chestnut,monday,friday,abc – broadcasting company,the chew
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS — Upfront Portrait Studio — Pictured: Morris Chestnut, “The Enemy Within” — (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,television show,event,choice,morris chestnut,2010-2019,2018
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS — Upfront Portrait Studio — Pictured: Morris Chestnut, “The Enemy Within” — (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,television show,event,choice,morris chestnut,2010-2019,2018
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS — Upfront Portrait Studio — Pictured: Morris Chestnut, “The Enemy Within” — (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,television show,event,choice,morris chestnut,2010-2019,2018
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Morris Chestnut — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,television show,smiling,laughing,choice,morris chestnut,choosing,talkshow,2010-2019,season 16,andy cohen – television personality,2019
THE ENEMY WITHIN — “Sequestered” Episode 112 — Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Will Keaton — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,television show,new jersey,spirituality,east rutherford,choice,astronomy,morris chestnut,season 1,2010-2019,space and astronomy,2019
THE ENEMY WITHIN — “Sierra Maestra” Episode 113 — Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Will Keaton — (Photo by: Kenneth Rexach/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,outdoors,spirituality,choice,astronomy,morris chestnut,machine gun,season 1,bulletproof,2010-2019,bulletproof vest,space and astronomy,2019
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Morris Chestnut poses for a portrait at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,three quarter length,tuxedo,shirt,bet awards,waistcoat,morris chestnut,maroon,white shirt,open collar,white color,tuxedo suit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Morris Chestnut visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on September 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,actor,television show,smiling,three quarter length,visit,times square – manhattan,morris chestnut
THE RESIDENT: Morris Chestnut in the “Saints & Sinners” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,television show,california,hollywood – california,morris chestnut,the resident – television show
US actor Morris Chestnut arrives for the Red Carpet event celebrating 100 episodes of FX’s “American Horror Story” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on October 26, 2019. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,arrival,actor,headshot,television show,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,event,red carpet event,morris chestnut,fx network,american horror story – television series,all american – television show
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Morris Chestnut attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,television show,smiling,california,three quarter length,winter,pasadena – california,morris chestnut,langham huntington hotel,20th century fox television,television critics association awards
THE RESIDENT: Morris Chestnut in the “Support System” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,california,hollywood – california,morris chestnut,the resident – television show