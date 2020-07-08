An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut’s Fine A**

When we saw Morris Chestnut was trending on Twitter, we immediately braced ourselves and uttered a prayer as we clicked on his name. Whew, thank God. Nothing had happened to the actor, instead all the tweets were all appreciation posts for the divine thespian, who is arguably considered the GOAT a.k.a the finest man to ever grace our screens.

Since his debut in 1991 as Ricky in Boyz In The Hood to his most recent work on The Enemy Within and The Resident, Chestnut has remained consistent, charming and chiseled.

There’s no coincidence his appreciation fell on hump day, so here’s a bunch of pics of the 51-year-old actor to gawk at.