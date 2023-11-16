Unforgettable Moments From The Amazon Holiday Soiree With Sarah Jessica Parker

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Can you believe we are already celebrating the holidays? Amazon invited HelloBeautiful to its third annual Holiday Soiree, and we had a great time.

To pay homage to the magic of holiday shopping in NYC, Barney’s, NYC’s historic luxury department store that closed in 2020, was transformed to exude Amazon style – making it the one-stop shop for everything you need and more this holiday season. The event was packed with holiday cocktails, festive tunes, and a selection of Amazon’s favorite offerings across fashion, home, toys, and more!

You could find everything you need to make your holiday season perfect, from the latest fashion trends to the ideal gift for everyone on your list featuring seasonal picks from Matt James, Tyler Cameron, and Tommy Huerter.

Sarah Jessica Parker partners with Amazon to share her holiday shopping list

DJ Brittany Sky had the party rocking with festive tunes and straight bangers. And with the festive atmosphere and delicious drinks, it was the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Best of all, the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker served as the gift guide angel.

Parker partnered with Amazon to share her holiday shopping list, which is full of thoughtful gifts for her family and friends and items for her home.

The Sex and the City actress’ holiday shopping list is an excellent source of inspiration for anyone looking for thoughtful and unique gifts. Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or yourself, you’re sure to find something you love on Parker’s list. It is a great reminder that the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart. By choosing something truly special, you can show your loved ones how much you care.

To get through the holiday season, SJP relies on the following items. You can find all of these items and more on her Amazon storefront. Here are some of our top picks!

