5 Ari Fletcher Looks We Love

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ariana “Ari” Fletcher is applying pressure on Instagram. Again. This week the social media businesswoman and bombshell stepped out in a little black dress with multicolored rhinestone fringe and matching earrings. The look is sexy, fun, and flirty. And we want it now.

The social media maven, whose social handles are named in honor of her late brother, is known to bring looks on the Internet. Her style is unapologetically sexy. Ari’s outfits often accentuate her curves and tiny waist while showing her personality and playful side.

This newest look is no different. Posted on Instagram, the short reel features the Chicago-native twirling in a cute short mini dress. Every sashay shows an asymmetrical hem of rhinestone fringe swaying back and forth and a sparkly rhinestone bra top. Her hair is in a half-up, half-down style with black curls cascading down her back.

From Influencer To Mogul

While Ari steps on necks with her style, she also does the same in business. Ariana has been open about her goals of moving from social media to social capital.

According to Forbes, Ariana has grown her Instagram platform to nearly 6 M followers since 2014. She also has a growing YouTube page with more than 560K subscribers.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur leverages her brand to build revenue opportunities and partnerships. One, in particular, is REMEDY By Ari. Since launching in 2022, the makeup line has grown with new glosses, liners, eye shadows, and more.

“I’ve always been a glam girl. I was playing in makeup, and it dawned on me while in the midst of my schedule and monetizing my social media account that this is exactly what I want to do. So, I made it a priority to put together a team to bring my vision to life,” Fletcher told Forbes about the brand.

We love to see boss women living out their dreams and looking good while doing it.

See Ari Fletcher’s cute, sassy Instagram look below and other times she stepped out in styled looks we love!

DON’T MISS