Hot Girl Summer! 22 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside This Season

Yes, we know that thanks to Labor Day, it appears that Hot Girl Summer is three weeks away from transitioning into Hot Nerd Fall, but before you get all pumpkin spice on us, let’s give a shout out to our faves who spent the past few months poolside, killing it!
From Megan Thee Stallion to Angelica Ross to Kelly Rowland to Lizzo, the girls with all types of body sizes and shapes rocked a range of suits from modest one-pieces to itty bitty bikinis.
So to celebrate all that body confidence and Black beauty, here are 22 sistas that spiced up these bikini-clad streets the past few months:
1. Ashanti
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
3. Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion
4. Angelica Ross
5. Kelly Rowland
6. Lizzo & Her Squad
7. Naomi Campbell
8. Janelle Monae
9. Normani
10. Kelis
11. LaLa Anthony
12. Gabrielle Union
13. Lisa Raye
14. Halle Berry
15. Jada Pinkett Smith
16. Ciara
17. Eva Marcille
18. Porsha Williams
19. Laverne Cox
20. LeToya Luckett
21. Reginae Carter
