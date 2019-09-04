CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Hot Girl Summer! 22 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside This Season

Posted 10 hours ago

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Yes, we know that thanks to Labor Day, it appears that Hot Girl Summer is three weeks away from transitioning into Hot Nerd Fall, but before you get all pumpkin spice on us, let’s give a shout out to our faves who spent the past few months poolside, killing it!

From Megan Thee Stallion to Angelica Ross to Kelly Rowland to Lizzo, the girls with all types of body sizes and shapes rocked a range of suits from modest one-pieces to itty bitty bikinis.

So to celebrate all that body confidence and Black beauty, here are 22 sistas that spiced up these bikini-clad streets the past few months:

 

1. Ashanti

View this post on Instagram

When ever it comes to you... link in bio

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

2. Tracee Ellis Ross

View this post on Instagram

T • E • R

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

3. Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion

4. Angelica Ross

5. Kelly Rowland

6. Lizzo & Her Squad

View this post on Instagram

Choose your fighter 😤😜

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

7. Naomi Campbell

8. Janelle Monae

9. Normani

View this post on Instagram

1996

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

10. Kelis

View this post on Instagram

TGIF !!!! Wepa lol ;)

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

11. LaLa Anthony

12. Gabrielle Union

13. Lisa Raye

14. Halle Berry

15. Jada Pinkett Smith

16. Ciara

View this post on Instagram

Girls ❤️. #GirlGang #Girls

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

17. Eva Marcille

View this post on Instagram

🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

18. Porsha Williams

19. Laverne Cox

20. LeToya Luckett

View this post on Instagram

Motivation Monday’s are about to be a new thing for me! When it comes to weight loss/gain journeys, everyone has their own stories & methods, but I have to say that as tough as my journey has been at times, I wouldn’t trade it for NOTHIN! This body carried a WHOLE life for 9months bruh! 😩 it took me 9months to gain it & I know it’s not just going to fall off overnight, so I’m pacing myself. I’m doing my best to eat right workout & most of all focus on my mental health. @warriorlifestyleprogram has helped me not only to shed pounds, but the mental help option on the site is my daily go to when mommy/wife life becomes overwhelming. 🗣 BECAUSE IT DOES! That’s the truth! I know y’all feel me 🤷🏽‍♀️ ain’t nothin like an encouraging word & a good meal plan to help me through my day! Oh! And the 30min workout is PERFECT for a good quick sweat! Join me on my journey & check out some before and after pics of when I was pregnant PREGNANT 🤭 & a video of me getting in a quick sweat in one of the most beautiful places on earth! ❤️

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

21. Reginae Carter

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close