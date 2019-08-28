CLOSE
Instagram , Lizzo
20 Times Lizzo’s Style Proved She Was ‘100 Percent That B***h’

Posted August 28, 2019

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year!

Obviously, her MTV VMA performance gave us our entire life! With a huge inflatable booty in a thong and a bedazzled bottle of Patron, the chart-topper song “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” and brought down the house!

Let’s also not forget her BET Awards performance that even had Rihanna jamming in the audience while Lizzo played the flute and twerked at the same time. But that’s not the first time the singer shut it down an appearance, the singer and rapper PUT IT DOWN at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year.

She also has a killer spread in Playboy Magazine,  broke into the Billboard 100 for the first time with her single “Juice’ a few months ago, and gave one of her best TV performances to date on the Ellen Degeneres Show back in January.

So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the ‘Gram.

1.

WHATS MY MUTHAFUCKIN NAME 😩

WHATS MY MUTHAFUCKIN NAME 😩

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

I’m not bad, I was just drawn this way.. 😏😘

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

Choose your fighter 😤😜

Choose your fighter 😤😜

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

7.

Sext:

Sext:

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

WOODGRAIN GRIPPIN LIKE BIG BITCH FROM H-TOWN #SWAT

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

What’s black, white and juicy all over???

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

14.

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

This might be my fav photo of all time. @1883magazine

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

These boots were made for ________? @jeffreycampbell

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

What’s the opposite of “bye bitch”? 🧐 @gucci

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

