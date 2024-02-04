Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards

HelloBeautiful is on the scene at the 2024 Grammy Awards where celebrities have begun to hit the red carpet for music’s biggest night. But you know why we’re here, the 2024 Grammys red carpet is our favorite part.
Live from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards are hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year. The Grammys highlight the best artists and entertainers of the year with Black women leading nominations this year. All eyes are on Monet (seven nominations), SZA (nine nominations), and Coco Jones (five nominations) as the night’s leading contenders.
The #Blackgirlmagic is already overflowering with Victoria Monet winning her first two Grammys for Best Engineered Non-Classical Album and Best R&B Album for her debut album JAGUAR II. Alicia Keys also won Best Immersive Audio Album for her rereleased classic album The Diary Of Alicia Keys.
Fans might also notice three new categories– Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording- these are an effort to make the Grammys “more fair, transparent and accurate,” explains Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.
2024 Grammys Red Carpet
We caught Victoria Monet at the Variety Grammys party, where she hinted that she planned on bringing her baby girl Hazel on the carpet and she did! The mother/daughter duo rocked matching custom Versace looks. While on the E! carpet, Victoria took us through the details of her look and the ice around her neck that she said made her feel “expensive.”
Kandi Burruss also looked great on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in Retrofete that moved with every sway. She dropped some major tea to Variety, on the carpet, about the upcoming season of ‘RHOA.’ “I decided I’m not coming back this year,” she revealed. “It’s been 14 seasons and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.” Kandi revealed during that time she took on some new projects and had time to think about it. “Imma take a break, Imma take a moment.”
On the E! red carpet, Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones revealed she is taking it all in. Keep scrolling for more 2024 Grammys red carpet moments.
1. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
The belle of the ball has arrived! Victoria Monét celebrated her Grammy wins on the red carpet in this stunning satin Atelier Versace gown with signature corset bodice. Her hair was neatly styled in a sleek bun and her neck adorned with a statement necklace.
2. Victoria Monét, John Gaines and HazelSource:Getty
Victoria was also accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Hazel, who is the youngest Grammy nominee in history, and her child’s father John Gaines. Haxel matched her mother’s fab in Atelier Versace. Gaines looked equally as dapper in an olive
3. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones dazzled in a crystalized gown with a plunging neckline by Celia Kritharioti accentuated by simple body jewelry and chunky jewels. She completed the look with a neat updo with whimsical waterfall pieces and shoes by Le Silla. The Best New Artist nominee revealed she is trying to keep her composure on the Grammys carpet and taking it all in.
4. Dawn Richard
Now this is how you turn heads. Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard wore an eccentric crimson-colored floral headpiece and gown by Armenian designer Khosrov from his SS24 Couture collection. Known for her eclectic style, Dawn made sure to take it up a notch for the 2024 Grammys red carpet in this show-stopping look; styled by Joey Thao.
5. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty
Singer/songwriter and reality TV star Kandi Burruss was one of the first to hit the carpet. The former HB cover star served us Hollywood glam in a mesh black and white gown bedazzled with studded fringe by Retrofete. With a side part and curls, her hair was the perfect do to compliment her vintage look.
6. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox hosted the E! Red Carpet in a red Comme des Garçons SS15 RTW look that showed off her playful side. With a bustier top and latex shirt, the actresses’ daring style was on full display.
7. Gayle KingSource:Getty
Gayle King came to shine in a gold sequin flare jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and flare pant legs complete with a matching duster jacket.
8. Kat GrahamSource:Getty
Kat Graham came to make a statement in this revealing white Stephane Rolland FW23 Couture gown with collar train and nude panel. One wrong move and can we say wardrobe malfunction? But the daring actress pulled it off. She’s wearing Sterling Forever jewelry.
9. 21 SavageSource:Getty
Rapper 21 Savage made his Grammys red carpet appearance in a studded blazer and pant with leather gloves and sunglasses.
10. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray was living and breathing this modern Saint Laurent SS19 RTW bodysuit on the Grammys red carpet. Her eye-popping green fur stole was its own topic and the perfect accessory to her sleek black look. She’s wearing Jacob & Co. Boutique Collection Watch and Diamond Drop Earrings.
11. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey’s hairstylist is a wizard and flexed his magic on this cowboy copper wig that is so seamless you wouldn’t believe she has locs underneath. Chloe showed off her abs in this bejeweled Gaurav Gupta FW23 Couture gown with split.
12. Niecy Nash BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash gave us ‘Renaissance World Tour’ realness in this shining Marc Bouwer gown with floral details and train.
13. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker was a feathery goddess in this eye-popping white look with dramatic hat.
14. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice didn’t let the drama over the #Scammys stop her from smiling on the Grammys red carpet. The Barbie World rapper wore Baby Phat for her Grammys debut. “Giving Bronx mama tonight,” she said on the E! red carpet broadcast adding that she was excited to see who wins in her category of “Best New Artist.”
15. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey gave us MILF on the Grammys red carpet in this nude crystalized gown that fit like a second skin. Accompanied by her partner, DDG, and the father of her child, the young couple looked happily on love as they posed for cameras.
16. Ayra StarrSource:Getty
Ayra Starr brought some color to the carpet in this flowy baby-blue number that puts her melanin on display.
17. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat knows how to serve a head-turning nude corset gown by Dilara Findikoglu. The Paint The Town Red artist covered her body in ink for a vampy look complete with specs and red lip.
