10 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The year in pop culture has been quite entertaining. Barbiecore ruled the world, The Little Mermaid remake, starring Halle Bailey, made a big splash at the box office, Beyonce′’s Renaissance World Tour boosted the economy and Marilyn Monroe returned to the Met Gala — soft of. All of which makes the above some of the top 2023 pop culture Halloween costumes.

According to GoogleTrends, searches for pop culture Halloween costumes, are up 250%, proving people have been tuned in all year and are using the festive holiday to channel their favorite celebrity or character. From Barbie’s Cowgirl outfit to Wednesday Addams’ gothic chic LBD, they make up the hottest costumes of 2023.

A popular new costume, on the market, is Britney Spear’s iconic VMAs “Slave 4 U” performance look. Expect to see every iteration of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour wardrobe, metallics, pearls, and sparkle because RTW attendees are even costume inspirations this year. You are the visuals, baby.

Cult classic costumes like Chucky from Child’s Play play into the horror Halloween costume category while Gabrielle Union’s Bring It On cheer Captain remains a top choice. Ari Fletcher trolled her trolls dressing up like Jigsaw for Halloween.

And there are dozens of other pop-culture moments that can inspire creative costumes, like Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show pregnancy performance and announcement. And what would a pop-culture list be without Taylor Swift. We should play a drinking game every time we see a Taylor and Travis Kelce costume.

With Halloween approaching, here are the best and most budget-friendly 2023 pop culture Halloween costumes.