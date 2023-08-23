Beyoncé Requests ‘Renaissance’ Attendees Wear Silver For Virgo Season: 7 Must-Have Items

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has the Beyhive buzzing after requesting future Renaissance World Tour attendees rock silver to celebrate Virgo season. Say less. The Energy singer penned a personal message to her fans, on Instastories, sharing an image of a disco cowgirl hat, which has become a symbol of the tour’s ballroom-inspired fashions. “As we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote. Beyoncé‘s publicist Yvette Noel Schure also shared the image on her verified social media account.

Silver Or Chrome Looks For “Renaissance World Tour”

While a few of us have already committed to an outfit and are overwhelmed by the last-minute request (me, I’m a few of us), thousands are excited to oblige the queen and can’t wait to seek out the most stylish silver or chrome ensembles. It’s no secret that Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has been a spectacle of high energy, soulful music, and shimmery looks. Therefore, many fans took notes and have had their gleam attire on lock. But for those who hadn’t planned on resembling a disco ball but would like to follow the “Heated” singer’s rules, there are plenty of silver, shiny fashions and items out there waiting to make their debut at the concert of the year.

Incorporating silver or chrome into your Renaissance look can be as easy as adding a silver cowgirl hat to your outfit or painting your nails chrome. While there’s nothing wrong with buying a new look for the show, remember that you can mix and match pieces or level up your silver or chrome accessories to make your garb stand out. Either way, there are several fashionable ways to participate in the Renaissance sparkle fest.

Jump in below to check out some of the silver and chrome items we found so that if you choose to, you can be in glistening formation with Queen Bey and the beyhive!

