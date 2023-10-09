12 Easy Halloween Costumes

If you’re like me, and dressing for Halloween feels like a task, check out one of these easy Halloween costumes that might be perfect for you.
While I enjoy a trick or treat (emphasize on the treat), the reality is that some of us don’t have the time (or the desire) to indulge in Halloween costume dress-up but love Halloween parties and festivities.
Halloween is a time when you can get creative to achieve a clever Halloween look that will turn heads without overextending yourself. Halloween presents the perfect opportunity to wear something you wouldn’t wear on the regular. While some go all out, some prefer to keep it simple by grabbing easy Halloween costumes.
Easy Halloween Costumes
Since 2023 has been an exciting year full of epic concerts, movies, historical celebrity moments, and more, plenty of costumes are just waiting to make their Halloween 2023 debut. Any look from Barbie to Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert regalia to a Sha’Carri Richardson track uniform will make the perfect Halloween outfit. But for those who prefer to stick to what they know and rock the old faithful looks, a skeleton dress, catsuit with a cat ear headband, or a sleek mini frock and bunny ear headdress will never go out of Halloween style.
In the past, celebrities have raised the bar for the Halloween costume trend. Stars like Lori Harvey, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Chloe Bailey, and Marlo Hampton have all sported looks that have exceeded the average ensemble. And while their custom Halloween attire may be intimidating, rolling with an effortless costume always works.
So, for those having trouble coming up with a Halloween costume or just wanting to throw on something and hit the parties, below are ten low-maintenance Halloween outfits that require little to no thought. Get into them!
1. Skeleton ChicSource:Courtesy of boohoo
Skeleton costumes never go out of style. They are usually black and white and can be paired with fancy heels or rugged boots. This skeleton jumper would be a fun outfit for Halloween as it’s on-trend and comfy.Shop Now
2. BarbieSource:Courtesy of Azazie
You can’t go wrong with a Barbie costume. Barbie is a multi-faceted character that has a variety of styles. Rock a pink dress for the classic Barbie look. Throw a Barbie sash on, and your outfit is complete.Shop Now
3. Sexy BunnySource:Courtesy of Fashionnova
Halloween is an opportunity to live your wildest fashion dreams. This sexy bunny costume is ready for a night out on the town with the girls. Pair it with some thigh-high boots for extra spiciness.Shop Now
4. Naughty NurseSource:Courtesy of Fashionnova
A nurse costume that looks this good is an excellent idea for a Halloween bash. Pair this sexy look with white sneakers for a comfy/chic slay.Shop Now
5. Hot DevilSource:Courtesy of boohoo
The devil never looked so good in this body-hugging, red mini dress. This look takes little to no effort to rock, and it will have you slaying your Halloween function like nobody’s business.Shop Now
6. Hip Hop CostumeSource:Courtesy of Amazon
It’s the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. So, get your doorknocker earrings out and pair them with this Salt-N-Pepa-inspired look. This costume not only serves but also honors female rap legends.Shop Now
7. Ghost GirlSource:Courtesy of Party City
A ghost costume will always work for Halloween. It’s a popular look and it requires little effort to create. All you need is a white top and black leggings, and your ghost outfit it complete.Shop Now
8. That WitchSource:Courtesy of Dolls Kill
Witches are the focal point of Halloween so dressing up as one is a no-brainer. Turn your ordinary witch costume into a sexy one with a black romper and knee-high boots.Shop Now
9. Clueless SlaySource:Courtesy of Dolls Kill
The 90s represented an epic fashion period. Recreate a look from the movie Clueless or any other 90s flick. All you need is plaid, knee socks, and platform heels; your look is complete.Shop Now
10. Cat WomanSource:Courtesy of Fashionnova
Cat woman will always work for Halloween. A black jumper, black heels, and a cat mask are all you need for this look. When all other Halloween outfits fail, Cat Woman costumes save the day.Shop Now
11. Cowgirl CutieSource:Courtesy of Windsor
The cowgirl trend is widespread, and this costume can surely double as a fashion look. If you own a pair of black cowgirl boots, put them to use this Halloween.Shop Now
