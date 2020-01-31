CLOSE
16 Times Black Men Proved They Can Wear Pink, Mauve Or Whatever Pastel They Please

Posted January 31, 2020

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Who would have known JAY-Z’s “mauve” suit to the Roc Nation Brunch last weekend would somehow set off a bell in my head?

“Yo, there’s a lot of brothas out there rocking pink as of late!”

I’m not exaggerating. Just this year alone, Meek Mill, Billy Porter, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dwyane Wade all gave us a well-tailored pink suit of sorts in an array of shades.  Of course, we can’t have this conversation without including the vivacious yee haw hot pink energy Lil Nas X brought this year’s Grammy Awards.

Granted, Black men wearing pink isn’t new, in the 2000s Cam’ron created an entire fashion trend of it drenched in bubble gum pink Baby Phat fur, but in these uber toxic masculinity times, doing something as simple as eating cheese sticks and sitting next to another man on the subway can a threaten a man’s already fragile ego.

So in 2020 rocking this traditionally girly hue, and not just in leisurewear, is a choice. As GQ writer Megahn Gustashaw noted last year, pink “still represents a blurring of codes that’s extremely now” and is being worn with confidence, ease, and sexiness.

Take a look at all these beautiful brothas flex in their pink and prove that anyone, regardless of gender and sexual orientation, can own this color and own it well:

1. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

2. Jay-Z

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

3. Billy Porter

20th Annual AFI Awards - Cocktail Reception Source:Getty

4. Meek Mill

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

5. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

Ralph & Russo: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

6. Sean “Diddy” Combs

VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Inside Source:Getty

7. Tyson Beckford

2015 Victoria&apos;s Secret Fashion Show - Pink Carpet Source:WENN

8. Quincy Brown

Reconnect To The World - Montblanc Travel Event In Berlin Source:Getty

9. Sterling K. Brown

This is Us - Season 3 Source:Getty

10. NBA player Nick Young

The 2018 ESPYS - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Will Smith

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Source:Getty

12. Chadwick Boseman

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

31st Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Flor Rida

2015 BET Awards Source:WENN

15. John Legend

Airbnb Concerts - John Legend Summer of LVE Source:Getty

16. Nick Cannon

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - After Party - Arrivals Source:Getty
