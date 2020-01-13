And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

Tony-winning actor and Emmy winner Pose star Billy Porter is a red carpet’s dream!

The 49-year-old Allure cover boy not only slays at every event, but he does it being authentically himself albeit a tuxedo, a dress or a tuxedo dress!

And Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards were no different. Porter wowed in a two-tone green Hogan McLaughlin ensemble that may have looked like a gown, but was, in fact, a pantsuit!

He topped his lewk off with silver cuffs, neon yellow nails and colorful butterflies throughout his arms, chest and neck. As Vogue UK pointed out, so much of what Porter does fashion-wise has a deeper moment. See, “butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community, the same community that’s at the heart of the landmark FX show Pose.”

“I wanted to honor my peeps tonight,” the actor told ET on his way into the ceremony.

Just beautiful!

The actor also is clear: He is being his authentic self to help other Black gay boys and gender non-conforming people to feel comfortable in their own skin–and their own style.

“I’m so moved by all the people, but really, particularly, the little Black sissy boys, the little Black queens,” the Tony-winner told Variety last year.

“The ones who are told that their existence on the planet is unworthy, they’re unworthy of living. The little trans kids, the little ones, who reach out to me on social media.”

So to honor Mr. Porter’s fierceness and fearlessness, here are all the times this year he rocked whatever he wanted, wherever he wanted, and slayed all the way!