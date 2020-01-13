CLOSE
Billy Porter , Pose FX , red carpet fashion
And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

Posted January 13, 2020

Tony-winning actor and Emmy winner Pose star Billy Porter is a red carpet’s dream!

The 49-year-old Allure cover boy not only slays at every event, but he does it being authentically himself albeit a tuxedo, a dress or a tuxedo dress!

And Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards were no different. Porter wowed in a two-tone  green Hogan McLaughlin ensemble that may have looked like a gown, but was, in fact, a pantsuit!

He topped his lewk off with silver cuffs, neon yellow nails and colorful butterflies throughout his arms, chest and neck. As Vogue UK pointed out, so much of what Porter does fashion-wise has a deeper moment. See, “butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community, the same community that’s at the heart of the landmark FX show Pose.”

“I wanted to honor my peeps tonight,” the actor told ET on his way into the ceremony.

Just beautiful!

View this post on Instagram

The Category Is: Fashion Gumby Butterfly Realness. 🦋 Today’s @criticschoice custom @hoganmclaughlin look styled by @sammyratelle is inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco era – my all-time favorite. The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free. Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming and Tattoos by @heyannabee Nails by @nailzbyvee for @cndworld Styling Assistants @ashleydai1, @alexandra.bucokova Wearing custom @hoganmclaughlin of @peoplesrevteam Jewels by @lynn_ban Custom boots by @coach 📸 by @gettyentertainment

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

 

The actor also is clear: He is being his authentic self to help other Black gay boys and gender non-conforming people to feel comfortable in their own skin–and their own style.

“I’m so moved by all the people, but really, particularly, the little Black sissy boys, the little Black queens,” the Tony-winner told Variety last year.

“The ones who are told that their existence on the planet is unworthy, they’re unworthy of living. The little trans kids, the little ones, who reach out to me on social media.”

So to honor Mr. Porter’s fierceness and fearlessness, here are all the times this year he rocked whatever he wanted, wherever he wanted, and slayed all the way!

1.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com Source:WENN

5.

Billy Porter in attendance for 87th Annu... Source:WENN

6.

Billy Porter at arrivals for LIKE A BOSS... Source:WENN

7.

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room Source:WENN

8.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18. 73rd Annual Tony Awards

73rd Annual Tony Awards- Arrivals Source:Getty

19. 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards In NYC

Billy Porter attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at... Source:Getty

20. 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty

21. 78th Annual Peabody Awards

78th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards

2019 GLSEN Respect Awards Source:Getty

23. FX Season 2 Premiere

Billy Porter wearing dress by Francis Libiran attends FX... Source:Getty

24. UM Studios New York Screening Of 5B

UM Studios New York Screening Of 5B, A Film Presented By RYOT A Verizon Media Company Source:Getty

25. FYC Hollywood Event For “Pose”

FYC Event For FX'x "Pose" Source:Getty

26. 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards

2019 GLSEN Respect Awards Source:Getty

27. Bailey House

28. Paley Fest

View this post on Instagram

THE CATEGORY IS: IN LIVING CORAL - @pantone color of the year. You know I'm going to be rocking this hue all year long. A huge thank you to @thephluidproject for this incredible look I wore to Paley Fest this weekend in Hollywood to chat all things @poseonfx Season 2. If you're in NYC please visit their flagship store in the Greenwich Village district where you'll find FIERCE Gender Fluid Fashions like the lewk I'm wearing. ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ Style by @sammyratelle⁣ for @rrrcreative ⁣ Grooming by @heyannabe⁣⠀ Styling Assistant: @alina.frolova⁣⠀ Jacket by @PalomoSpain, Pants by @vasilisnyc & Caftan by @travis_oestreich available at @thephluidproject⁣⠀ Boots: @rickowensonline ⁣⠀ Hat: @christopherjheller ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

29.

