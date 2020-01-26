Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, ‘It’s Mauve’

Jay Z doesn’t have to try to stand out, he’s always the most respected man in the room, but when he showed up to his annual Roc Nation Grammy’s brunch he became the most fashionable man in the room.
Hov showed up to his annual Roc Nation brunch in stellar style. He donned a mauve suit that stood out in every picture he took. After he partied and posed in perfectly choreographed photos with his rich celebrity friends, he departed from the party with the queen Beyonce.
While walking to their truck, a fan attempted to compliment Hov’s suit, but didn’t do it justice when he simply called it “pink.” To which, Hov quipped, “It’s mauve bro.”
Wha the perfect way to end a boozy brunch date with Black excellence. Enjoy the clip and photos below:
