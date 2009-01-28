Stressed For Time? 10 Minute Dinner Recipe

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you’re like most of us and you work all day, the last thing you want to worry about is what to make for dinner. Here’s a quick, easy recipe that takes only 10 minutes.

Weeknight Chicken Fajitas

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1. 1 teaspoon oil

2. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

3. 1/4 cup KRAFT Italian Dressing

4. 3 cups fresh pre-cut stir-fry vegetables

5. 2 teaspoons chili powder

6. 8 TACO BELL HOME ORIGINALS Flour Tortillas

7. 1 cup KRAFT Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Cooking Directions

1. Heat oil in nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 min. or until cooked through, stirring occasionally.

2. Stir in dressing, vegetables and chili powder; cook 5 min. or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Arrange chicken mixture evenly on tortillas; sprinkle with cheese. Roll up.

Serve this main dish with a mixed green salad for a quick and tasty weekday meal.

Bon Appetit.

Also On HelloBeautiful: