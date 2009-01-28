Stressed For Time? 10 Minute Dinner Recipe

If you’re like most of us and you work all day, the last thing you want to worry about is what to make for dinner. Here’s a quick, easy recipe that takes only 10 minutes.
Weeknight Chicken Fajitas
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1. 1 teaspoon oil
2. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
3. 1/4 cup KRAFT Italian Dressing
4. 3 cups fresh pre-cut stir-fry vegetables
5. 2 teaspoons chili powder
6. 8 TACO BELL HOME ORIGINALS Flour Tortillas
7. 1 cup KRAFT Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Cooking Directions
1. Heat oil in nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 min. or until cooked through, stirring occasionally.
2. Stir in dressing, vegetables and chili powder; cook 5 min. or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
3. Arrange chicken mixture evenly on tortillas; sprinkle with cheese. Roll up.
Serve this main dish with a mixed green salad for a quick and tasty weekday meal.
Bon Appetit.